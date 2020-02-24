Metallica cancels shows as James Hetfield's 'mental health comes first'

Hetfield last fall announced he was going into rehab, prompting the band to postpone and reschedule certain events. Today's announcement adds to that list but the band remains committed to playing the benefit concert for its All Within My Hands charity at The Masonic in September (rescheduled from March 28) and the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento in October.

It pains me to write this, but I have to let all of you know that I cannot make it to Sonic Temple in Columbus and Louder Than Life in Louisville this year. As part of my continuing effort to get and stay healthy, I have critical recovery events on those weekends that cannot be moved. I apologize to all of our fans who have bought tickets for these festivals. We are working with the festival promoters to provide for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this statement is saying "I apologize" to each one of you. The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first. That might sound like a no-brainer for most of you but I didn't want to let the Metallica team/family down and, I alone, completely compromised myself.