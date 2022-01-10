Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs to highlight 2022 BottleRock festival in Napa

Heavy metal legends Metallica will be joined by P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs as headliners at the ninth BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, which will return to its traditional schedule on Memorial Day weekend after two years of disruption and postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival of music, wine and food will be held May 27-29 at the Napa Valley Expo at 575 Third St. in downtown Napa, organizer Latitude 38 Entertainment announced. Three-day festival tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Other highlights of BottleRock’s 2022 slate of more than 75 musical acts will include The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Greta Van Fleet, and Mount Westmore (featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES and Bleachers.

“We’re happy to be bringing the first taste of summer back to music fans here in the Napa Valley,” Dave Graham, one of Latitude 38’s three managing partners, said in a statement. “As fans have come to expect, our 2022 lineup has something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of genres that offer legendary performers with some of the most exciting new and emerging artists in the world.”

The 2022 BottleRock will mark the first appearances at the Napa festival for all four headliners, although the program also includes returning bands like the Black Crowes, who appeared in the inaugural BottleRock in 2013, and Snoop Dogg, a star of the 2015 event.

Founded in 1981, Metallica rose to fame in the 1980s with hit albums including “Master of Puppets” and “… And Justice for All. The band has sold more than 56 million albums – including 16 million copies of its 1991 “Black Album” – since Nielsen Music began tracking record sales in 1991, according to Billboard magazine.

P!nk, who rose to fame starting in 2000 with hit songs like “Get the Party Started” and “Just Like a Pill,” has sold more than 50 million albums and won three Grammy Awards. Her two most recent studio albums, “Beautiful Trauma” from 2017 and the 2019 release “Hurts 2B Human,” both debuted at the top spot of the Billboard 200 album chart.

Twenty One Pilots, comprising vocalist Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, reached wide fame with their chart-topping 2015 album “Blurryface,” the first long-player to have all of its songs certified gold (at least 500,000 units sold) by the Recording Industry Association of America. The songs “Stressed Out” and “Ride” were among five tracks to reach platinum status for 1 million sales each.

The North Carolina-born country star Luke Combs reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with his first album “This One’s for You” in 2017, then topped the album chart with his 2019 follow-up “What You See Is What You Get." His single “Six Feet Apart,” released in May 2020 less than two months after the first shelter-at-home public health orders in the U.S., was one of the first direct musical responses to the pandemic.

Amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, many music lovers still embrace BottleRock’s return to Napa Music fans in their tens of thousands continued to back the Napa Valley Expo for the festival that was muted in 2020 by the pandemic.

Also returning to BottleRock is the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which hosts cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

Latitude 38 directors said BottleRock will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival, and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.

After postponing and then canceling the 2020 BottleRock, organizers moved back the 2021 festival by more than three months to Sept. 3-5. BottleRock became by far the Napa Valley’s largest spectator gathering after California reopened its economy in mid-June and lifted strict crowd-size limits it had imposed in March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Spectators at last year’s festival were required to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19 as a condition of entering the Expo. The rules did not appear to crimp attendance at BottleRock, which reported selling out all three days of its schedule and has announced total attendance of about 120,000 in the past.

The majority of musicians appeared at BottleRock as scheduled, although 73-year-old Stevie Nicks, the longtime Fleetwood Mac vocalist, pulled out of her first-night performance, citing her age and COVID-19 surge driven by the Delta variant of the virus. (Nicks was replaced by The Highwomen, a supergroup including two members – Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris – who were already booked at BottleRock.)

BottleRock’s return to the Expo was the highlight of the return of live entertainment to Napa Valley stages over the second half of 2021, after the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. Also revived during the summer and fall were the Oxbow RiverStage concert series at Napa’s Oxbow Commons park, as well as performances at the Napa Valley Opera House and the Uptown Theater.

The festival announcement arrives in the middle of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases as the virus’ latest variant, Omicron, has spread worldwide since the closing weeks of 2021. In Napa County, newly confirmed COVID-19 positive tests totaled 397 on Friday alone and 880 for the week ending Thursday – higher than any weekly total during the 2020-21 winter surge.

However, hospitalizations caused by COVID-19, though rising, have remained below the levels of a year ago. Napa County’s public health officer Dr. Karen Relucio said last week the trends indicate the Omicron wave is causing less severe illnesses and fewer hospitalizations, but may instead drive widespread staffing shortages as more people test positive.

