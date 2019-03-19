Metallica, SF Symphony team up for inaugural, Chase Center performance this fall

SAN FRANCISCO — Rock band Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will team up for the inaugural event at the Chase Center later this year, officials with the Golden State Warriors announced Monday.
The performance is set for Sept. 6, and marks the grand opening of the new arena, located in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood.
The performance is also significant, as it will see the two musical giants reuniting for the 20th anniversary of their Grammy Award-winning album "Symphony and Metallica."
The announcement was made Monday as part of the Chase Center's Reveal Week, in which the first top-tier shows set to grace the arena will be announced.
"I am thrilled that San Francisco will soon have a large indoor music venue in Chase Center, which will open new opportunities to draw amazing performers to our city," Mayor London Breed said.
"Bringing together Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony 20 years later for our first event at Chase Center is going to be an incredible and unique performance for the Bay Area," Warriors President and CEO Rick Welts said. "This announcement is one of many of the must-see acts we'll have as we continue to add a variety and diversity of shows to Chase Center's calendar."
Also speaking at Monday's announcement, Metallica band member Lars Ulrich said, "The fact that San Francisco is finally getting a much needed world-class arena, the fact that Metallica gets to be part of the opening celebration, the fact that we get to revisit S&M 20 years later, and the fact that we get to share the stage not only with the San Francisco Symphony once again, but with the legend himself, MTT, as he kicks off his final year as music director here in San Francisco. This is mind-blowingly awesome."
"The San Francisco Symphony is delighted to be a part of the Chase Center's opening week, and to perform once again with Metallica to recreate the magic of the historic S&M concerts," San Francisco Symphony Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas said.
The S&M album was originally released on Nov. 22, 1999, and won Best Rock Instrumental Performance for its version of "The Call of Ktulu." Presales for the performance will begin Tuesday for Chase cardholders, with more presale events happening this week, leading up to general public sales on Friday at 10 a.m.
Fans can buy tickets at www.chasecenter.com.
Additionally, during Reveal Week, other acts will be announced every day at www.chasecenter.com.
The Warriors broke ground on the privately-financed 18,064-seat Chase Center in January 2017.