Mondavi cancels 51st season of summer concerts

Liam Mayclem

Bay Area radio and television personality Liam Mayclem will host a biweekly virtual program for Robert Mondavi Winery, which is canceling the 51st sesason of the Margrit Mondavi Summer Music Series, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Robert Mondavi Winery is canceling the  the annual Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series for 2020, due to ongoing efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 and protect its visitors and employees.

Instead, the winery will host a bi-weekly Summer Sundays on its social media channels, featuring friends of the winery from the wine, food, music and performing arts communities.

Bay Area TV and radio host Liam Mayclem will host Summer Sundays on YouTube channel on alternating Sundays at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Summer Sundays will begin with a performance by singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson, who will return for his second performance at the winery. In addition to musical acts, the winery will broadcast cooking demonstrations, dance performances, conversations with the winery’s Master of Wine, Mark de Vere.

This year would have been the 51st season of the summer concerts, launched in 1969 as a fundraiser for public school music programs. It is the first time the summer series, which brought performers including  Etta James, Josh Grobin, Tony Bennett, Blondie, Ben Harper, Brandi Carlile and the Preservation Jazz Hall Band to perform on the lawn at the Oakville winery.  

“We’re excited for the virtual Summer Sundays program we’ve put together in place of the concerts this year, and are proud to announce that, in keeping with 50 years of tradition, Robert Mondavi Winery will donate $10,000 to Napa Valley Unified School District’s music programs,” said Kathy Magner, hospitality manager for Robert Mondavi Winery.

Each virtual event will also raise funds for a related charity chosen by participating performers. The winery will donate $5,000 to Matt Nathanson’s selected charity, The Sidewalk Project, A Los Angeles-based non-profit that organization that brings brings art, music, film and public health help to the homeless.

The winery invites fans to purchase the featured wines in advance and sip along with Maychlem while enjoying the performances, demonstrations and conversations via the winery’s YouTube, Instagram (@robertmondavi) and Facebook (Robert Mondavi Winery) accounts and the hashtag #RMWSummerSundays.

For additional information on Summer Sundays, visit robertmondaviwinery.com/summer-sundays.

