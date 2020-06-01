Mondavi cancels 51st season of summer concerts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Robert Mondavi Winery is canceling the the annual Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series for 2020, due to ongoing efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 and protect its visitors and employees.

Instead, the winery will host a bi-weekly Summer Sundays on its social media channels, featuring friends of the winery from the wine, food, music and performing arts communities.

Bay Area TV and radio host Liam Mayclem will host Summer Sundays on YouTube channel on alternating Sundays at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Summer Sundays will begin with a performance by singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson, who will return for his second performance at the winery. In addition to musical acts, the winery will broadcast cooking demonstrations, dance performances, conversations with the winery’s Master of Wine, Mark de Vere.

This year would have been the 51st season of the summer concerts, launched in 1969 as a fundraiser for public school music programs. It is the first time the summer series, which brought performers including Etta James, Josh Grobin, Tony Bennett, Blondie, Ben Harper, Brandi Carlile and the Preservation Jazz Hall Band to perform on the lawn at the Oakville winery.