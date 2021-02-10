 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mondavi Center's HomeStage productions continue

Mondavi Center's HomeStage productions continue

{{featured_button_text}}
dreamstime_l_80569881.jpg

Robert and Margrit Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts at UC Davis.

 Dreamstime

The Mondavi Center has launched a second group of HomeStage online events running through June 6. Streaming access ranges from free to $15. All events are offered free to currently enrolled UC Davis students.

The current HomeStage lineup includes:

Heartbeat Opera: Breathing Free

February 20, 7:30 p.m.

$15 general public; free for UC Davis Students

Breathing Free builds on Heartbeat Opera’s 2018 collaboration with 100 incarcerated singers in six prison choirs, part of a contemporary Fideliotold through the lens of Black Lives Matter.

Ellen Forney: "Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo, & Me"

March 1, 4 p.m., free

The author of this year’s Campus Community Book Project, Forney shares a video presentation on her book, "Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo & Me," followed by a live question and answer session.

Jeremy Rourke: "The Exploded View From My Time Machine"

March 13, 7:30 p.m, free

Jeremy Rourke presents a performance of expanded cinema works rooted in original music and experimental animation as part of UC Davis’s SHAPE program.

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez

March 19, 7:30 p.m., $15 general public; free for UC Davis Students

This performance will include never-released footage from a September 2017 performance at Palacio des Bellas Artes, one of Mexico City’s most historic venues, in Mexico City on the occasion of the 100 year anniversary of Amalia Hernandez’ birth. 

Alexander String Quartet

April 25, 2 p.m.

May 16, 2 p.m.

June 6, 2 p.m.

Each event: $15 general public; free for UC Davis Students

The Alexander String Quartet will focus on Mozart’s most beautiful (and not-so-well-known) music. The composer’s quintets for viola will provide an opportunity for incoming violist David Samuel to play with departing member Paul Yarbrough; the three-event series concludes with one of Mozart’s very last pieces, the Clarinet Quintet.

Juliet and Romeo: A New Musical from Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank

Thursday, June 3 to Saturday, June 5, free

Created by Paul Gordon, a Tony Award nominee for his music for "Jane Eyre" and Curtis Moore, an Emmy Award nominee for original song for Amazon’s "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," this contemporary spin on the Bard’s classic centers on a second-rate author who finds himself in Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet" and his determination to figure out how to change the ending.

Visit mondaviarts.org for more information. 

WATCH NOW: FIVE WAYS TO CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH FROM HOME

CHECK OUT PHOTOS: NAPA COUNTY FIRE VICTIM TO OPEN NEW ART GALLERY IN OLD FAMILY DRUG BUILDING

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

 
 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Tina Turner Among 2021 Rock Hall of Fame Nominations

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadillac “Edgar Scissorhands"
Television

Cadillac “Edgar Scissorhands"

  • Updated

In another nostalgia-fest, Cadillac revisits the classic 1990 movie “Edward Scissorhands." In the ad, actor Timothee Chalamet portrays Edward's son Edgar, who has difficulty with his inherited scissor-hands when he deflates a football and severs a bus's stop cord. Then he tries out the Cadillac Lyriq's “Hands free super cruise" feature which allows you to drive with little hand contact. Winona Ryder from the original film also revisits her role as Edgar's mother.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Tina Turner Among 2021 Rock Hall of Fame Nominations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News