Mondavi Center's HomeStage productions continue

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez

March 19, 7:30 p.m., $15 general public; free for UC Davis Students

This performance will include never-released footage from a September 2017 performance at Palacio des Bellas Artes, one of Mexico City’s most historic venues, in Mexico City on the occasion of the 100 year anniversary of Amalia Hernandez’ birth.

Alexander String Quartet

April 25, 2 p.m.

May 16, 2 p.m.

June 6, 2 p.m.

Each event: $15 general public; free for UC Davis Students

The Alexander String Quartet will focus on Mozart’s most beautiful (and not-so-well-known) music. The composer’s quintets for viola will provide an opportunity for incoming violist David Samuel to play with departing member Paul Yarbrough; the three-event series concludes with one of Mozart’s very last pieces, the Clarinet Quintet.

Juliet and Romeo: A New Musical from Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank

Thursday, June 3 to Saturday, June 5, free