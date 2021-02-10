Mondavi Center's HomeStage productions continue

The Mondavi Center has launched a second group of HomeStage online events running through June 6. Streaming access ranges from free to $15. All events are offered free to currently enrolled UC Davis students.
The current HomeStage lineup includes:
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Heartbeat Opera: Breathing Free
February 20, 7:30 p.m.
$15 general public; free for UC Davis Students
Breathing Free builds on Heartbeat Opera’s 2018 collaboration with 100 incarcerated singers in six prison choirs, part of a contemporary Fideliotold through the lens of Black Lives Matter.
Ellen Forney: "Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo, & Me"
March 1, 4 p.m., free
The author of this year’s Campus Community Book Project, Forney shares a video presentation on her book, "Marbles: Mania, Depression, Michelangelo & Me," followed by a live question and answer session.
Jeremy Rourke: "The Exploded View From My Time Machine"
March 13, 7:30 p.m, free
Jeremy Rourke presents a performance of expanded cinema works rooted in original music and experimental animation as part of UC Davis’s SHAPE program.
Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez
March 19, 7:30 p.m., $15 general public; free for UC Davis Students
This performance will include never-released footage from a September 2017 performance at Palacio des Bellas Artes, one of Mexico City’s most historic venues, in Mexico City on the occasion of the 100 year anniversary of Amalia Hernandez’ birth.
Alexander String Quartet
April 25, 2 p.m.
May 16, 2 p.m.
June 6, 2 p.m.
Each event: $15 general public; free for UC Davis Students
The Alexander String Quartet will focus on Mozart’s most beautiful (and not-so-well-known) music. The composer’s quintets for viola will provide an opportunity for incoming violist David Samuel to play with departing member Paul Yarbrough; the three-event series concludes with one of Mozart’s very last pieces, the Clarinet Quintet.
Juliet and Romeo: A New Musical from Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank
Thursday, June 3 to Saturday, June 5, free
Created by Paul Gordon, a Tony Award nominee for his music for "Jane Eyre" and Curtis Moore, an Emmy Award nominee for original song for Amazon’s "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," this contemporary spin on the Bard’s classic centers on a second-rate author who finds himself in Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet" and his determination to figure out how to change the ending.
Visit mondaviarts.org for more information.
WATCH NOW: FIVE WAYS TO CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH FROM HOME
CHECK OUT PHOTOS: NAPA COUNTY FIRE VICTIM TO OPEN NEW ART GALLERY IN OLD FAMILY DRUG BUILDING