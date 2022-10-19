Monopoly Napa Valley Edition unveiled

If you have ever hankered to buy a winery in Napa Valley, here's your chance. And you can choose between some great ones, too. Which would you prefer? Frank Family Vineyards? Beringer? Hall?

Of course you might rather spend your money for a business like Bounty Hunter or Oxbow Public Market. Or you might even venture into beer brewing by opting to buy Le Chevre Bakery and Brews in Napa.

Of course, some of us would scheme for the chance to buy the Model Bakery, home of Oprah's favorite English muffins.

It's all in the game: Monopoly Napa Valley Edition.

Rich Frank, a former Hollywood executive, and Leslie Frank, a former television reporter, were just slightly upstaged by a third character on Tuesday as they unveiled the new game at Frank Family Vineyards in Calistoga.

Standing seven feet tall, attired in a top hat and tails, it was Mr. Monopoly, a familiar face since the game first appeared in 1935. Since then it has been played by more than 1 billion people world-wide, according to facts.com.

Facts. com also reports that "more than 300 different versions of Monopoly have been created, including "Star Wars," Pokemon, and "Game of Thrones."

And now: Napa Valley.

Playing Monopoly "is where I learned my first business lessons," Rich Frank said. "It's a little nostalgic for me to see this game."

The Franks were some of the investors who supported the project, produced by Top Trumps Inc., based in Rhode Island, under a license from Hasbro.

"It's good advertising," said Sarah Mitchell Hansen, owner of Model Bakery, who said she is considering creating a holiday gift pack including the game with her famous muffins.

Others suggested the game needs a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon.

Spots on the game board also include Silverado Resort, Senza Hotel, Napa Valley College, Alta Luxury Transportation and FlyWithWine.

The elements of classic Monopoly remain, including Go to Jail and Free Parking. And, no, there's no change to the tokens; you play it with the familiar boot, race car, top hat, cat, dog, battleship, thimble and wheelbarrow.

Some things, after all, just can't be changed.

It's available for $39.95 on Amazon, CVS and the Top Trumps USA website, as well as local retailers in Napa Valley.