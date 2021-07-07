More live music in Napa Valley: Music in the Vineyards and Uptown announce concerts

The 27th annual Music in the Vineyards chamber music festival returns in August with live, in-person concerts featuring top chamber music ensembles playing at wineries throughout the valley.
The concerts take place on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from Aug. 2 to Aug. 22.
Following are some of the highlights of series, some of which will be filmed and available online.
To view the complete schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.musicinthevineyards.org.
• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Domaine Carneros, 7:30 p.m., Miró Quartet with Wei-Yi Yang
• Friday, Aug. 6: Frog's Leap Winery, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 7: Esterhazy concert and dinner at Sangfroid Vineyards, 5 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 8: Charles Krug Winery,
• Free competition winners showcase, noon
• Concert with The Miró Quartet, 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Chimney Rock Winery: Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 and Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 13: Silverado Vineyards: women composers featured, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 14: Silverado Vineyards: Beethoven’s first work and Chopin’s last, 5 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 15: Silverado Vineyards including Schubert’s Trout Quintet, 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 18: The Hess Collection: Escher Quartet with guitarist Jason Vieaux playing Haydn and Dvorák plus Kernis: 100 Greatest Dance Hits for string quartet and guitar, 7 :30 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 20: Robert Mondavi Winery, Beethoven: String Quintet, Op. 47, Kreutzer, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 21: Clos Pegase, Villa-Lobos: String Quartet No. 1 and Piazzolla: The History of the Tango for Guitar and Violin, 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 22: Inglenook, Concert, 5 p.m., closing night dinner, 7:30 p.m.
More shows added at Uptown
The Uptown reopens in August and thus far has announced this line-up of shows:
• Aug. 20: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
• Aug. 21: Nikki Glaser
• Sept. 2: Buddy Guy & Ally Venable
• Sept. 14: The Beach Boys
• Sept. 24: Judy Collins
• Sept. 25: Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives
• Oct. 2: The Wailin’ Jennys
• Oct. 7: The Wailers
• Oct. 8: Get the Led Out — A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep”
• Oct. 9: John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band
• Oct. 15: Demetri Martin
• Oct. 23: The Doo Wop Project
• Oct. 24: Felipe Esparaza
• Nov. 2: Michael W. Smith
• Nov. 3: Michael W. Smith
• Nov. 18: The Mavericks
• Nov. 19: The Mavericks
• Nov. 21: The Temptations
• Nov. 28: Tower of Power
• April 30, 2022: An Evening with David Sedaris
Boz Skaggs, originally scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17, to May 20 and 21 next year.
Purchase tickets to Uptown shows at www.Ticketmaster.com or www.uptowntheatrenapa.com. For more information, email Boxoffice@uptowntheatrenapa.com.
