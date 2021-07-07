More live music in Napa Valley: Music in the Vineyards and Uptown announce concerts

The 27th annual Music in the Vineyards chamber music festival returns in August with live, in-person concerts featuring top chamber music ensembles playing at wineries throughout the valley.

The concerts take place on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from Aug. 2 to Aug. 22.

Following are some of the highlights of series, some of which will be filmed and available online.

To view the complete schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.musicinthevineyards.org.

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Domaine Carneros, 7:30 p.m., Miró Quartet with Wei-Yi Yang

• Friday, Aug. 6: Frog's Leap Winery, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 7: Esterhazy concert and dinner at Sangfroid Vineyards, 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 8: Charles Krug Winery,

• Free competition winners showcase, noon

• Concert with The Miró Quartet, 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Chimney Rock Winery: Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 and Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, 7:30 p.m.