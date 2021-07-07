 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More live music in Napa Valley: Music in the Vineyards and Uptown announce concerts

More live music in Napa Valley: Music in the Vineyards and Uptown announce concerts

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The 27th annual Music in the Vineyards chamber music festival returns in August with live, in-person concerts featuring top chamber music ensembles playing at wineries throughout the valley.

The concerts take place on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from Aug. 2 to Aug. 22.

Following are some of the highlights of series, some of which will be filmed and available online.

To view the complete schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.musicinthevineyards.org.

• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Domaine Carneros, 7:30 p.m., Miró Quartet with Wei-Yi Yang

• Friday, Aug. 6: Frog's Leap Winery, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 7: Esterhazy concert and dinner at Sangfroid Vineyards, 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 8: Charles Krug Winery,

• Free competition winners showcase, noon

• Concert with The Miró Quartet, 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Chimney Rock Winery: Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 and Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 13: Silverado Vineyards: women composers featured, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 14: Silverado Vineyards: Beethoven’s first work and Chopin’s last, 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 15: Silverado Vineyards including Schubert’s Trout Quintet, 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 18: The Hess Collection: Escher Quartet with guitarist Jason Vieaux playing Haydn and Dvorák plus Kernis: 100 Greatest Dance Hits for string quartet and guitar, 7 :30 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 20: Robert Mondavi Winery, Beethoven: String Quintet, Op. 47, Kreutzer, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 21: Clos Pegase, Villa-Lobos: String Quartet No. 1 and Piazzolla: The History of the Tango for Guitar and Violin, 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 22: Inglenook, Concert, 5 p.m., closing night dinner, 7:30 p.m.

More shows added at Uptown

The Uptown reopens in August and thus far has announced this line-up of shows: 

• Aug. 20: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

• Aug. 21: Nikki Glaser

• Sept. 2: Buddy Guy & Ally Venable

•  Sept. 14: The Beach Boys

• Sept. 24: Judy Collins

• Sept. 25: Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

• Oct. 2: The Wailin’ Jennys

• Oct. 7: The Wailers

• Oct. 8: Get the Led Out — A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep”

• Oct. 9: John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band

• Oct. 15: Demetri Martin

• Oct. 23: The Doo Wop Project

• Oct. 24: Felipe Esparaza

• Nov. 2: Michael W. Smith

• Nov. 3: Michael W. Smith

• Nov. 18: The Mavericks

• Nov. 19: The Mavericks

• Nov. 21: The Temptations

• Nov. 28: Tower of Power

• April 30, 2022: An Evening with David Sedaris

Boz Skaggs, originally scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17, to May 20 and 21 next year.

Purchase tickets to Uptown shows at www.Ticketmaster.com or www.uptowntheatrenapa.com. For more information, email Boxoffice@uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Music in the Vineyards presented its 26th season in Napa Valley as a free, virtual chamber music festival online in August 2020.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars return to Cannes red carpet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Take a walk with Shakespeare at di Rosa
Arts & Theatre

Take a walk with Shakespeare at di Rosa

  • Updated

The worlds of William Shakespeare and Rene di Rosa will meet July 15 to 17 when Shakespeare Napa Valley partners with the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art to present a "Shakespeare Summer Stroll."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News