"Amazing Grace" — Long-lost concert documentary captures Aretha Franklin's performance with a gospel choir at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts in January 1972. (2:00) NR.

"Back Fork" — A tragic loss drives a family man in Appalachia to abuse prescription drugs. With Josh Stewart, A.J. Cook, Agnes Bruckner. Written and directed by Stewart. (1:38) NR.

"Berserk" — Two showbiz types deal with the deadly consequences of a prank gone wrong. With Nick Cannon, Rhys Wakefield, James Roday. Written by Wakefield, William Day Frank. Directed by Wakefield. (1:25) NR.

"The Best of Enemies" — Fact-based drama about a black civil rights activist and a local Ku Klux Klan leader who find common cause in 1970s North Carolina. With Sam Rockwell, Taraji P. Henson, Wes Bentley, Anne Heche. Written by Robin Bissell; based on a book by Osha Gray Davidson. Directed by Bissell. (2:12) PG-13.

"The Chaperone" — A society matron in 1920s Kansas accompanies a pre-fame Louise Brooks to New York City. With Elizabeth McGovern, Haley Lu Richardson, Blythe Danner, Campbell Scott. Written by Julian Fellowes. Directed by Michael Engler. (1:43) NR.

"Division 19" — Prisoners in a dystopian near-future serve as entertainment for online viewers. With Alison Doody, Linus Roache. Written and directed by S.A. Halewood. (1:33) NR.

"The Haunting of Sharon Tate" — The ill-fated actress and pregnant wife of Roman Polanski is plagued by dark premonitions. With Hilary Duff, Jonathan Bennett. Written and directed by Daniel Farrands. (1:34) R.

"The Head Hunter" — A medieval warrior hunts the creature that killed his young daughter. With Christopher Rygh, Cora Kaufman. Written by Kevin Stewart, Jordan Downey. Directed by Downey. (1:12) NR.

"High Life" — A man and his young daughter must fight to survive on a doomed mission to the farthest reaches of space. With Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Andre Benjamin, Mia Goth. Written by Claire Denis, Jean-Pol Fargeau, Geoff Cox. Directed by Denis. (1:50) NR.

"The Holy Fail" — Friends in Ireland undertake a criminal caper to save a marriage. With Owen Dara, Jessica Lancaster. Written and directed by Dara. (1:25) NR.

"Made Me Do It" — A coed and others are stalked by a deranged masked killer. With Anna B. Shaffer, Kyle Van Vonderen, Cortney Palm. Written by Benjamin Ironside Koppin, Matthew John Koppin. Directed by Benjamin Ironside Koppin. (1:30) NR.

"Pet Sematary" — A secret burial ground in the Maine woods brings untold horror to a recently arrived family. With Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow. Written by Jeff Buhler; story by Matt Greenberg; based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed by Kevin Kolsch, Dennis Widmyer. (1:41) R.

"Peterloo" — Historical drama about protesters demanding democratic reform who were massacred by government-backed forces in 1819 Manchester, England. With Rory Kinnear, Maxine Peake, Neil Bell. Written and directed by Mike Leigh. (2:34) PG-13.

"The Public" — A severe cold snap drives homeless patrons to occupy a public library in Cincinnati. With Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union, Michael Kenneth Williams. Written and directed by Estevez. (2:02) PG-13.

"Ramen Shop" — A young chef from Japan unlocks family secrets while on a trip to Singapore. With Takumi Saitoh, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Seiko Matsuda. Directed by Eric Khoo. In Japanese, English and Mandarin with English subtitles. (1:29) NR.

"Roll Red Roll" — Documentary about the 2012 Steubenville High School rape case. Directed by Nancy Schwartzman. (1:20) NR.

"Shazam!" — A teen can transform himself into a full-grown superhero. With Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou. Directed by David F. Sandberg. Written by Henry Gayden; story by Gayden, Darren Lemke; based on the character created by Bill Parker, C.C. Beck. (2:12) PG-13.

"Storm Boy" — A retired Australian businessman recalls an episode from his childhood when he rescued an orphaned pelican. With Geoffrey Rush, Jai Courtney, David Gulpilil, Finn Little. Written by Justin Monjo; based on a novel by Colin Thiele. Directed by Shawn Seet. (1:39) PG.

"The Wind" — Isolation, harsh conditions and suspicious new neighbors drive a frontier woman to the edge of madness. With Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles. Written by Teresa Sutherland. Directed by Emma Tammi. (1:26) R.

CRITICS' CHOICES

"Ash Is Purest White" — Zhao Tao delivers an outstanding performance in this deeply moving, years-spanning gangster love story from writer-director Jia Zhangke ("Still Life," "Mountains May Depart"), peerless chronicler of life in a rapidly changing modern China. (J.C.) NR

"Captain Marvel" — It's not only heroes who can have superpowers, movies can have them too, and you can add this to the small list of those that do thanks to a luminous and powerful Brie Larson, co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening and Jude Law, and directors and co-writers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. (K.T.) PG-13

"An Elephant Sitting Still" — Running nearly four hours and without a boring minute, the first and last feature from the late director Hu Bo is a deeply enveloping, overpoweringly sad portrait of four people whose paths intersect in a gloomy northern Chinese town. (J.C.)

"Roma" — An extremely quiet, even meditative picture played at the softer pitch of reality, rather than the higher frequency of drama by writer-director-producer Alfonso Cuaron, whose childhood experiences are the bedrock of this family story. (K. Tu.) R Netflix

"Sorry Angel" — Set during the AIDS crisis in '90s France, Christophe Honore's film is a superbly acted and swooningly intelligent romance between two men (Pierre Deladonchamps and Vincent Lacoste) looking at life and love in opposite directions. (J.C.) NR

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" — The creative brain trust of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller has thoroughly rejuvenated the Spider-Man myth in this quick-witted, formula-busting and visually gorgeous animated feature, which places a new kid named Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) behind the mask. (J.C.) PG

"A Star Is Born" — No matter how many previous versions of "A Star Is Born" you've seen, the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga extravaganza about a star on the rise falling for a star on the way down should not be missed. (K. Tu.) R. Encore version with 12 extra minutes now in theaters.

"Sunset" — Often confounding yet beautifully made, Hungarian director Laszlo Nemes' follow-up to his Oscar-winning "Son of Saul" (2015) is an implacably sinister portrait of a determined young woman searching for answers in Budapest on the eve of World War I. (J.C.)

"Transit" — Adapted from Anna Seghers' 1944 novel about a World War II refugee, but hauntingly suspended between past and present, this latest drama from the German director Christian Petzold ("Phoenix") is a quietly extraordinary tale of refugee experiences, then and now. (J.C.) NR

"Us" — A sensational dual performance by Lupita Nyong'o is the centerpiece of Jordan Peele's follow-up to "Get Out," a smart, relentlessly scary horror picture about a family being stalked by murderous doppelgangers. (J.C.)

Reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.) and other reviewers. Openings compiled by Kevin Crust and Matt Cooper.

