Movie review: 'I Am Woman' biopic hears Helen Reddy's roar

Helen’s motivation to write the empowering anthem is the poor treatment she receives from the men in her life. But she’s mostly inspired by her friend Lilian, and her daughter, and the song she writes, of a collective group of women raising their voices, creating an image of strength she hopes will inspire them, an image she hopes to embody herself. Although the song is, of course, initially dismissed as “angry” and “man-hating,” Jeff sees the burgeoning women’s movement as potential record sales. And although feminism has come to roost for Helen, it’s all business to Jeff, and he’s none too happy to be Mr. Helen Reddy when she becomes a star.

Reddy deserves the biopic treatment, especially for the younger generations to discover her. But the details of her life and career are far more interesting and dramatic than even the film makes them out to be, glossed over in montage, bogged down in music movie cliches. Nevertheless, Cobham-Hervey is utterly captivating every moment she’s on screen. “I Am Woman” proves to be an incredibly moving film about the definitive work of Reddy’s career, and the life of its own the song took on as an anthem of empowerment that’s not about the plight of being a woman but the power in being one.