St. Helena - The Cameo Cinema will host Fork2Film, a series of movies and events celebrating food, wine and farming, from March 8 through 11.

Eleven movies will be screened over the course of the four days. Two films will be shown twice and include panels and speakers. The screening of "The Whole Animal" will have an after-party with food and wines.

“Since before COVID I've had this idea to program a four-five day series that showcases food and wine,” said Cathy Buck, proprietor and program director at the Cameo Cinema.

“Over the years the CinemaBites and our Film and Fork events have been a success and this was the inspiration for Fork2Film," Buck said.

"It is my vision to make this an annual series each March and invite independent filmmakers to showcase their movies and visit the Napa Valley."

Fork2Film was made possible by grants from the city of St. Helena, the Cameo Cinema Foundation and the Cameo Cinema. Ticket sales will support the Cameo’s diverse programming, which range beyond movies to events and themed presentations.

Fork2Film kicks off on March 8 at 2 p.m. with "The Kitchen Brigade" (PG 13, comedy, French). A middle-aged sous chef is about to fulfill her lifelong dream of opening her own restaurant.

At 5 p.m. on March 8 is the screening of "The Amphora Project" (PG, documentary). Amphorae (clay vessels) have played a key role in winemaking and storage for more than 8,000 years. Wines made in these vessels have influenced cultures and religions since the beginning.

Q&A follows the film with Karen MacNeil, producer Libbie Agran from The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County, and Tim Clott and Noel Resnick of Partners2Media.

This screening includes the film "DUMB" from Partners2Media. The name refers to the awkward period a bottle of wine can go through as it ages. In its first festival screening this film won Best Documentary Short at the Doc Screenings International Documentary Film Festival in Tbilisi, Republic of Georgia.

This film will also be shown on March 10 at 2 p.m. with Libbie Agran, Tim Clott and Noel Resnick.

Next up on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. is "Her Name is Chef" (PG 13, documentary). This is a documentary spotlighting six inspiring “sheroes” of the kitchen and the screening will include a Q&A with Napa Valley chef Sarah Helle.

Fork2Film continues on March 9 at 2 p.m. with "The Pez Outlaw" (PG 13, documentary). The film shares the adventures of a man from Michigan who goes to Eastern Europe in search of Pez dispensers.

Next up on March 9 at 5 p.m. is "Love, Charlie: The Rise & Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter" (PG 13, documentary), a profile of Charlie Trotter, who revolutionized American cuisine.

The last film to be shown on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. is "Some Like It Rare" (R, French). Butchers Sophie and Vincent accidentally kill a vegan activist and possibly save their business.

The series continues on March 10 at 2 p.m. with another screening of "The Amphora Project."

At 5 p.m. "The Whole Animal" (PG-13). In the world of food, there is no greater disconnect between the plate and the source than with meat. This documentary takes the viewer to five countries through the pages of a mysterious cookbook to experience how using the whole animal and wasting nothing. The screening includes a Q&A with the director, Jason Wise, followed by an after-party/al fresco dinner at The Saint. Wines will be supplied by Schramsberg and Pride Mountain Vineyards and hors d’oeuvres by Oak Avenue Catering. There is a limited number of tickets for $110, which must be purchased in advance at ticketing.uswest.veezi.com.

The last movie to be shown on March 10 at 7:30 pm will be "To Which We Belong" (PG 13, documentary,), stories from nine farms and ranches who embrace regenerative farming practices.

On March 11,the first movie to be screened will be "Children of The Vine" (PG 13,), an investigation into the herbicide Round-Up. Director Brian Lilla will host a Q&A after the film concludes.

At 5 p.m the movie" Food And Romance "will be shown (PG 13, Swedish). A middle-aged woman re-evaluates her life and the role of food and passion.

The final film of the Fseries at 7:30 p.m. on March 11 is "The Menu"(thriller/drama, English) tells the story of a couple who travel to eat at an exclusive restaurant where chef Ralph Fiennes has prepared a lavish and shocking menu.

Cinemabites

The Cameo continues its Cinemabites series this spring with the screening of two short documentary films at 5:30 pm on March 7. The first film is "The Best Chef in the World." The French Laundry is known internationally but few know the story of its founder Sally Schmitt.

The second film is "Biggest Little Farm: The Return," which tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm in Ventura County.

There will be a Q&A after the film with Sally’s daughter, Karen Schmitt Bates, and her husband, Tim Bates. Culinary treats will be offered by Stephen Barber, executive chef at Farmstead. Wine and beer will be available for purchase at the concession stand.

Cinemabites supports St. Helena Farmers' Market. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance, at/ticketing.uswest.veezi.com.

The Cameo Cinema is located at 1340 Main Street in St. Helena. It’s recommended that tickets be purchased in advance online at the links for each movie or event.

Close 1 of 3 Larry Zuntz Food of Love parent helper Larry Zuntz supervises junior chef Claire Ebersole, age 10, with vegetable prep. Kids gather each Tuesday at A&A Kitchens to work on basic culinary skills and help prepare weekly meals for the cancer center to distribute to patients and their families. Cary Shott photo Food of Love Food of Love junior chefs, Ellie Lyman and Mia Risher from Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School, help prepare meals for cancer patients at the St. Helena Hospital Martin-O'Neil Cancer Center. Cary Shott photo Food of Love Cameron Rahtz, cook at The Restaurant at Meadowood and a recent graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Greystone campus, prepares arancini, Italian risotto balls with a gooey Abbaye de Belloc cheese center, topped with shaved black truffles and shredded Parmesan cheese. Cary Shott photo