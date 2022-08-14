Art Notes: Making their Mark

Napa Valley artists Nancy Willis, Nikki Ballere and Will Callnan of NBC Pottery and Melissa, Mercedes and Anna Baker have created an exhibition of paintings, works on paper and ceramics at the NBC Pottery Gallery and Studio 410 Circle Drive, Angwin. "Making their Mark" runs through Oct. 1.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

This exhibition coincides with an upcoming feature article on the artists in Visit Napa Valley's annual magazine due out this fall. The artists have a long and colorful artistic history in the Napa Valley and first met at Nimbus Arts, where they also teach. This is the first time they are presenting their work together.

For more information about the artists or the exhibition, send email to nancy@nancywillis.com or info@nbcpottery.com.

Cinema Calistoga

The Napa Valley Film Festival has announced Cinema Calistoga, three nights that will bring together food, wine and film.

The series kicks off with “Big Night” starring Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub (Sept. 7), “The Trip to Spain” starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon (Sept. 8), and “I Am Bolt,” a documentary about legendary track star Usain Bolt (Sept. 9). All events will be held in the recently renovated outdoor screening venue at the Mount View Hotel & Spa, 1457 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga.

Cinema Calistoga will host three special screenings including a dinner inspired by the film.

Prior to each screening, chefs Rebecca White-Keefe, Nicolas Montañez and Doctor Dread will create a three-course meal, inspired by each film, that will be served with local wines.

Tickets for each event including screening, food and wine are $150.

The Cinema Calistoga schedule is as follows:

— Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.: "Big Night," with an Italian dinner from chef Rebecca White-Keefe from Mangia Mi and wines from Ballentine Vineyards.

In New Jersey in the 1950s, business is not going well for two brothers who run an Italian restaurant. In a final effort to save their restaurant, they plan to an evening of incredible food.

— Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.: "The Trip to Spain," with Spanish cuisine from chef Nicolas Montañez and wine from Reverie winery.

Actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on a road trip through Europe. This time they're in Spain, sampling the restaurants, eateries and sights along the way.

— Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.: "I Am Bolt" about the legacy of the fastest man in history, Usain Bolt. Jamaican cuisine will be provided by chef and record producer Doctor Dread with wines from Lola Wines.

Follow the sprinting legend as he prepares to go for gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Competing in the 100- and 200-meter sprints, Bolt attempts to make history by winning these events for a record third time.

Tickets for Cinema Calistoga, including film and accompanying dinner, can be purchased on the website www.napavalleyfilmfest.org/attend/intimate-evenings-mount-view/

Sponsors include the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, Mount View Hotel & Spa, Mangia Mi, Ballentine Vineyards, Nicolas Montañez, Reverie winery, Lola Wines and Doctor Dread.

For more information, visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.

'Rusalka' at Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory presents the film of Antonín Dvořák's opera "Rusalka" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Dvořák did not renounce his Bohemian roots but left a mark on a large part of his creations as an artist committed to Czech music and culture. "Rusalka," his best-known opera, was inspired by the Czech version of the Central European folktale, one we also know as "Undine" (1811) or "The Little Mermaid" (1837). His version of this story of love and sacrifice premiered in Prague in 1901.

Filmed at the Teatro Real in Madrid, this version was directed by Christof Loy and conducted by Ivor Bolton. It stars Asmik Grigorian as Rusalka and Eric Cutler as The Prince.

Tickets are $20.

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.