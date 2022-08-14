 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Notes

Art Notes: Making their Mark

  • 0

Napa Valley artists Nancy Willis, Nikki Ballere and Will Callnan of NBC Pottery and Melissa, Mercedes and Anna Baker have created an exhibition of paintings, works on paper and ceramics at the NBC Pottery Gallery and Studio 410 Circle Drive, Angwin. "Making their Mark" runs through Oct. 1.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

This exhibition coincides with an upcoming feature article on the artists in Visit Napa Valley's annual magazine due out this fall. The artists have a long and colorful artistic history in the Napa Valley and first met at Nimbus Arts, where they also teach. This is the first time they are presenting their work together.

For more information about the artists or the exhibition, send email to nancy@nancywillis.com or info@nbcpottery.com.

Cinema Calistoga

People are also reading…

The Napa Valley Film Festival has announced Cinema Calistoga, three nights that will bring together food, wine and film.

The series kicks off with “Big Night” starring Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub (Sept. 7), “The Trip to Spain” starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon (Sept. 8), and “I Am Bolt,” a documentary about legendary track star Usain Bolt (Sept. 9). All events will be held in the recently renovated outdoor screening venue at the Mount View Hotel & Spa, 1457 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga.

Cinema Calistoga will host three special screenings including a dinner inspired by the film. 

Prior to each screening, chefs Rebecca White-Keefe, Nicolas Montañez and Doctor Dread will create a three-course meal, inspired by each film, that will be served with local wines. 

Tickets for each event including screening, food and wine are $150.

The Cinema Calistoga schedule is as follows:

— Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.: "Big Night," with an Italian dinner from chef Rebecca White-Keefe from Mangia Mi and wines from Ballentine Vineyards.

In New Jersey in the 1950s, business is not going well for two brothers who run an Italian restaurant. In a final effort to save their restaurant, they plan to an evening of incredible food.

— Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.: "The Trip to Spain," with Spanish cuisine from chef Nicolas Montañez and wine from Reverie winery.

Actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on a road trip through Europe. This time they're in Spain, sampling the restaurants, eateries and sights along the way.

— Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.: "I Am Bolt" about the legacy of the fastest man in history, Usain Bolt. Jamaican cuisine will be provided by chef and record producer Doctor Dread with wines from Lola Wines.

Follow the sprinting legend as he prepares to go for gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Competing in the 100- and 200-meter sprints, Bolt attempts to make history by winning these events for a record third time.

Tickets for Cinema Calistoga, including film and accompanying dinner, can be purchased on the website www.napavalleyfilmfest.org/attend/intimate-evenings-mount-view/

Sponsors include the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce, Mount View Hotel & Spa, Mangia Mi, Ballentine Vineyards, Nicolas Montañez, Reverie winery, Lola Wines and Doctor Dread.

For more information, visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.

'Rusalka' at Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory presents the film of Antonín Dvořák's opera "Rusalka" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Dvořák did not renounce his Bohemian roots but left a mark on a large part of his creations as an artist committed to Czech music and culture. "Rusalka," his best-known opera, was inspired by the Czech version of the Central European folktale, one we also know as "Undine" (1811) or "The Little Mermaid" (1837). His version of this story of love and sacrifice premiered in Prague in 1901. 

Filmed at the Teatro Real in Madrid, this version was directed by Christof Loy and conducted by Ivor Bolton. It stars Asmik Grigorian as Rusalka and Eric Cutler as The Prince.

Tickets are $20. 

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50 memorable movie cameos

50 memorable movie cameos

Cameos can sometimes be more memorable than full-length roles. Here's a look back at 50 of the best from movie history.

Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash

Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash

Actor Anne Heche remains hospitalized and on a ventilator to help her breathe, four days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. A spokeswoman for the actor says she slipped into a coma and is in critical condition. Heche has what the spokeswoman called “a significant” lung injury, and burns requiring surgery. Last Friday in Los Angeles, Heche’s car smashed into a house. Flames erupted, and Heche was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. Heche, who has appeared on TV and in films, was alone in the car when it crashed. No one else was reported injured.

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with $30.1M

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with $30.1M

Sunday studio estimates say the Brad Pitt action romp “Bullet Train" arrived with a $30.1 million opening weekend as the last big movie of Hollywood’s summer recovery landed in theaters. The debut was solid but unspectacular for a movie that cost $90 million to make and was propelled by Pitt’s substantial star power. But even if it holds well in coming weeks, movie theaters have no major studio releases on the horizon for the rest of August, and few sure things to look forward to in early fall. The weekend’s other new wide release, “Easter Sunday,” struggled to catch on. It opened with $5.3 million.

Watch Now: Related Video

Travis Barker is already back on stage against doctor’s orders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News