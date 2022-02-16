Brenda and Marc Lhormer's 'Dear Zoe' gets a sneak preview at Sedona film festival

SEDONA, Ariz. — "Dear Zoe," produced by Brenda and Marc Lhormer's Zin Haze Productions, is among the films selected for live screenings at the 28th annual Sedona International Film Festival, taking place Feb. 19 to 27.
The Lhormers, who lives in Sonoma, founded the Napa Valley Film Festival in 2009 and directed and produced the annual event through 2018. They had also produced the hit film, "Bottle Shock" in 2008.
"Dear Zoe" is a coming-of-age drama, a story of loss and resilience, and the power of family to overcome tragedy. After the death of her little sister, teen-aged Tess, leaves her middle-class home to seek out her biological father, living in a distinctly dodgy section of Pittsburgh. Unexpectedly, the charismatic slacker — and the handsome boy living next door — help Tess to accept loss, forgive herself and move ahead with her life in this powerful and heart-warming drama.
As with most art projects in the past couple of years, COVID-19 affected the schedule.
"Production wasn’t delayed as we shot the movie in Pittsburgh in the fall of 2019," Brenda Lhormer said. "The challenge was the post-production process (editing, sound mixing, color correction, and visual effects which took a long long time) during 2020 because we had to do everything virtually. We finished in 2021 but then the process of getting the movie seen was difficult because there were so few film festivals in 2021, so we didn’t submit.
"Now we are hoping to build buzz at a handful of spring festivals and then find a home for the movie so everyone can see it - on whatever streaming service it lands on! We are currently working on finding that home."
“We’re coming back in a very big way,” said Pat Schweiss, director of the Sedona Film Festival. “The screening committees have once again created a lineup of remarkably creative, compelling, and entertaining films across diverse genres and equally diverse topics. We can’t wait to see people back in the theaters experiencing films the way they should be seen – on the big screen.”
Sedona's festival will showcase 33 narrative features, 32 documentary features, 37 narrative shorts, two animated shorts, and 38 documentary shorts.
More information is at sedonafilmfestival.com.
