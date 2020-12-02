'Butter's Final Meal': A film about bullying will be shared with Napa Valley students

In addition to the collaboration with Nemko and NCOE, Kaufman and the film’s producers have decided to donate a portion of the proceeds of the film to The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit that partners with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse and suicide prevention programs.

Kaufman and the producers are also collaborating with “Seize the Awkward,” an initiative by the Ad Council that shows teenagers how to talk about delicate “awkward” subjects like mental health, in the hopes that such conversations will prevent the sometimes tragic consequences of unacknowledged mental health issues.

Kaufman particularly likes the “Seize the Awkward” campaign because its videos and ads use humor to encourage conversation. And just having the conversation can be enough, Kaufman said. “You have to talk about it because if you keep it inside it can fester, it can get worse and it can lead to someone making a really bad decision.”

Kaufman said that when he was writing the script for “Butter,” he often consulted the author Lange to make sure it was true to the spirit of the book. Where most filmmakers use a book merely as inspiration, it was important to Kaufman to remain faithful to Lange’s story. In fact, Kaufman said, “most of the best dialogue in the movie isn’t even mine. It’s Erin’s.”