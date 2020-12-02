'Butter's Final Meal': A film about bullying will be shared with Napa Valley students

“I want people to treat each other with kindness,” Paul Kaufman, director of “Butter’s Final Meal,” said when I asked him about the impact he wanted his film to make. “If you make the effort to get to know someone, and see what you have in common with other people, you realize they are real people just like yourself.”
One person on whom “Butter’s Final Meal” made an impact was Dr. Barbara Nemko, Superintendent of the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE). When she saw the movie through the Socially Relevant Film Festival, she decided that every high school student in America should see it.
“Butter’s Final Meal” tells the story of a high school student named Butter, played by Alex Kersting. He is obese and bullied at school because of his weight. His mother enables him by cooking fattening food. His father is ashamed of him. Under an assumed name, Butter has an online relationship with the most popular girl in school. While she loves his online persona, he is afraid that if he reveals his true identity, she will reject him.
In despair, Butter declares via a website that on New Year’s Eve he is going to livestream his own suicide by eating himself to death. Due to the perverse sensationalism of social media, this announcement paradoxically wins him popularity at school with the people who bullied him.
The turning point comes when his bullies actually get to know him as a person instead of judging him based on his appearance. They find he is an interesting, charming person with incredible musical talent. It teaches them a profound lesson about not judging others and how potentially dangerous negative attention can be.
Kaufman said he was initially attracted to Erin Jade Lange’s novel “Butter,” on which the book is based, because of the grotesque notion that someone would “eat himself to death.” But once he read the novel and began to explore what he could with it on film, he realized it had the potential to powerfully connect with anyone who is a bully or has been bullied and may be a force for change in the world.
A curriculum for Napa County
“This film deals with every issue that is important to teens,” Nemko said. “You have bullying, social media, suicide and then the whole dysfunctional family issue. I think it’s hard not to empathize with Butter, and if kids can feel that empathy, they may rethink actions that they might have otherwise taken.”
Nemko is putting together a curriculum to be used in Napa Valley schools with lesson plans designed to emphasize the film’s message about the dangers of bullying. She is modeling it after the Napa County Reads program, which selects a book that is disseminated to teachers and students with a reading guide. This is followed by a live appearance by the author.
For “Butter’s Last Meal,” however, the lesson will culminate in a live meeting with Kaufman and Kersting.
Nemko did a pilot of the program with the film at Valley Oak High School that was a resounding success. She is now looking to expand it to all the high schools in Napa County. Her vision, however, is to show the film at Lincoln Theater with a live Q&A afterward with Kaufman and Kersting.
In addition to the collaboration with Nemko and NCOE, Kaufman and the film’s producers have decided to donate a portion of the proceeds of the film to The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit that partners with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse and suicide prevention programs.
Kaufman and the producers are also collaborating with “Seize the Awkward,” an initiative by the Ad Council that shows teenagers how to talk about delicate “awkward” subjects like mental health, in the hopes that such conversations will prevent the sometimes tragic consequences of unacknowledged mental health issues.
Kaufman particularly likes the “Seize the Awkward” campaign because its videos and ads use humor to encourage conversation. And just having the conversation can be enough, Kaufman said. “You have to talk about it because if you keep it inside it can fester, it can get worse and it can lead to someone making a really bad decision.”
Kaufman said that when he was writing the script for “Butter,” he often consulted the author Lange to make sure it was true to the spirit of the book. Where most filmmakers use a book merely as inspiration, it was important to Kaufman to remain faithful to Lange’s story. In fact, Kaufman said, “most of the best dialogue in the movie isn’t even mine. It’s Erin’s.”
When Kaufman’s potential investors read the script, they said that the movie was impossible because they assumed he couldn’t find a young man that looked the way Butter was supposed to look, and could carry the movie. Kaufman was confident he could and put out an international search. Kersting was eventually cast. “There was a rawness to him, an inexperience to him, that I thought would work to the benefit of the movie,” Kaufman said.
Kersting is 25 and from Las Vegas. For him, the film is really about mental health. “Your mental well being is incredibly important,” he said. When you are being bullied, he said, “after a while, you begin to believe what people are saying about you and that changes how you see yourself.” Viewing oneself positively is intrinsic to one’s mental health.
Ultimately, though, he echoed Kaufman’s sentiment. He hopes that the film will inspire people to be more kind to one another. “There’s a lot of people out there who haven’t heard enough kind words thrown their way. I want people to be nicer. I just want people to be kinder.”
