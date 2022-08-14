'Dear Zoe,' from Sonoma producers Brenda and Marc Lhormer, to be released on Nov. 4

"Dear Zoe," a powerful coming-of-age story of love, loss, grief and resilience produced by Sonoma-based Zin Haze Productions, has been acquired by Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media and is set to be released in theaters and on demand beginning Nov. 4.

Zin Haze Productions LLC is owned Brenda and Marc Lhormer, who also produced "Bottle Shock," which premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. The Lhormers, who live in Sonoma, ran the Sonoma Valley Film Festival from 2002 to 2008 before founding the Napa Valley Film Festival and operating it from 2010 through 2018.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"Dear Zoe" follows Tess (Sadie Sink), her mother Elly (Jessica Capshaw), stepfather David (Justin Bartha), and little sister Emily (Vivien Lyra Blair) in the aftermath of the unimaginable loss of Tess’s other little sister, Zoe (Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz).

Struggling with overwhelming emotions, Tess finds support from surprising sources: her biological father, Nick (Theo Rossi) a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks, and the charming juvenile delinquent next door, Jimmy (Kweku Collins). Nick and Jimmy provide Tess the time and space she needs to breathe, to live life, to have new adventures, and ultimately to deal with the loss of Zoe.

Adapted from Philip Beard’s award-winning novel "Dear Zoe," with a screenplay by Marc Lhormer and Melissa Martin ("A Wedding for Bella"), the feature film was directed by Gren Wells (" The Road Within," "A Little Bit of Heaven," "Life Happens").

“From the moment we read Philip Beard’s beautiful, inspirational and heartbreaking novel, we knew we had to adapt it for the screen. Loss is universally relatable, touching all of us at some point in our lives,” Brenda Lhormer said. "Festival audiences have laughed and cried and shared their own stories of loss and love and support, with us and with each other. We look forward to 'Dear Zoe' spreading a wave of warm feelings around the world.”

Calling it "a universal story of loss and healing,” Bill Vergos, Freestyle Digital Media’s head of Digital Film Distribution, said, " “You get to feel the full range of emotions as with all great films, and that’s how we knew we wanted to be part of it. Not to mention, Sadie’s performance is outstanding.”

For more information and to keep up to date on "Dear Zoe," follow along on Instagram (@dearzoemovie), Twitter (@dearzoemovie), and TikTok (@dearzoemovie), or visit dearzoemovie.com.