Fearless film-making at World Affairs Napa Valley

Forty film enthusiasts and members of World Affairs Napa Valley braved storm-filled skies to attend its 2023 kick-off event, the United Nations Association Film Festival's (UNAFF) Traveling Film Festival Napa Valley at the Yountville Community Center on Jan. 5.

The evening's theme was, "Fearless Filmmakers Changing the World," and attendees were treated to a series of compelling film trailers from seven different countries. The film topics were narrated by Stanford's Jasmina Bojic, founder of UNAFF, which is celebrating its 25th year since its founding on the anniversary of the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights.

The UNAFF program illustrates to power of film to be a witness, depict events in remote parts of the world and portray human stories and universal themes that transcend geo-political and cultural boundaries.

Bojic provided a sample of documentaries which are featured at U.N Film Festivals she organizes around the world. These included "Writing With Fire," about courageous female journalists in India; "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power"; and "Coup 53" on the CIA's 1953 overthrow of Iran's government with never-before seen archive material.

"The Long Breakup" illustrated Ukraine's struggle to free itself from Russia's grip. "The Brothers-Los Hermanos" covered two separated Cuban brothers, finally reunited through their music, and "Us Kids" depicted school-age youth taking on gun violence.

Attendees were captivated by Bojic's narration of trailers covering topics ranging from struggling musicians in Cuba, women's rights in Iran, urban violence and concluded with the airing of the film short, "This Being Human."

The dramatic documentary covered an Iraqi teenager's traumatic escape from the war zone, dodging explosions on his street after losing his family. The film traced his odyssey and how he remained optimistic. Ultimately, he was taken in by an American family and won a college scholarship to study psychology, intent on helping those damaged by the effects of war.

The evening's presentation included a question and answer forum, a key feature of every World Affairs event.

"What was the most traumatic or upsetting documentary you've had?" was one question for Bojic.

Bojic replied, "We screen films about conflict zones and revolutions, and perhaps the most upsetting documentary covered the ethnic war in Rwanda and Burundi.

"On the flip side, the feature about musicians in Cuba showed artists attempting to build an orchestra despite an embargo that prevented Cubans from getting instruments needed for a real symphony. With determination and helping hands, the orchestra ultimately gathered enough instruments to bring live classical music to Cuba. A heart-warming film."

The program was followed by the Community Connection, sponsored by Tamber Bey Vineyards, during which attendees were encouraged to meet their neighbors interested in world affairs.

Bojic was surrounded by people asking more questions about how to get involved.

At the World Affairs Napa Valley table, conversations included ideas for future topics of interest to the community. Among these were: China's "Belt and Road" strategy, ocean pollution, world tourism and democracy movements.

Former Napa High history teacher and author Henry Michalski signed copies of his new book, "Torn Lilacs," a wartime love story about upheaval, displacement and anti-Semitism that his parents overcame during the Nazi onslaught in Poland and Kazakhstan, where Michalski was born.

Upcoming World Affairs Forums include an Earth Day theme on April 13 that will include a panel of winegrowers, a climatologist and an international agriculture expert on ecology and climate adaptation in Napa Valley and other countries.

The July 6 event will feature another panel titled, "Locals Acting Globally," about humanitarian projects by Napa locals in Africa and Central America, how their initiatives made a difference in the lives of others, as well as their own.

Best movies of 2022, according to film lovers Best movies of 2022, according to film lovers #50. The Whale #49. Babylon #48. Aftershock #47. Bones and All #46. Descendant #45. All That Breathes #44. Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes #43. Is That Black Enough for You?!? #42. The Woman King #41. Stutz #40. Retrograde #39. Cha Cha Real Smooth #38. Hit the Road #37. After Yang #36. Vortex #35. Happening #34. The Northman #33. Great Freedom #32. Navalny #31. Nope #30. Triangle of Sadness #29. The Territory #28. A Night of Knowing Nothing #27. The Janes #26. Women Talking #25. Avatar: The Way of Water #24. Decision to Leave #23. Pearl #22. Bad Axe #21. This Much I Know to Be True #20. All Quiet on the Western Front #19. Close #18. Moonage Daydream #17. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery #16. Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America #15. Fire of Love #14. Mr. Bachmann and His Class #13. The Quiet Girl #12. The Batman #11. Top Gun: Maverick #10. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio #9. Tár #8. The Fabelmans #7. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed #6. The Banshees of Inisherin #5. RRR #4. Aftersun #3. Argentina, 1985 #2. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On #1. Everything Everywhere All at Once