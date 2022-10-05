Napa Valley Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley Film Festival

Napa Valley Film Festival has announced its plans to present Film, Food & Wine Showcase at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Nov. 10 to 13, comprising four nights of movies along with culinary experiences evoked by each film.

The festival will announce the line-up "shortly," the press release read. "After two years of virtual films, the festival said its upcoming screenings of 2022 films and tributes reflect some of this year’s most talked-about films and performances."

Rick Garber, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley, which produces the film festival, said they are excited to continue the partnership they have been building with the Culinary Institute of America through events like the recent "Iron Chef" show and dinner.

“We are eager to reconnect the Napa community to storytellers," Garber said. "This one-of-a-kind weekend will reestablish our commitment to honor our legacy of connecting film, food and wine.”

The four-day event will be produced by Jeromy Zajonc, who recently joined the NVFF team after spending 13 years at the California Film Institute, where he helped produce and popularize the Mill Valley Film Festival and DocLands Documentary Film Festival.

Tickets will go on sale in mid-October. See www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.

Napa Valley Writers meeting on memoirs

Napa Valley Writers presents: "Piecing together Yuba City, Hollywood, and Napa: Co-creating a Memoir" with actress Charlotte Stewart and writer Andy Demsky on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. Stewart, a veteran actor of TV and film, worked with Demsky to write her memoir "Little House in the Hollywood Hills," published by Bear Manor Media in 2016. Stewart and Demsky will discuss their process for creating the book, offering approaches that worked for them to write and publish a successful memoir.

Stewart portrayed the schoolteacher Miss Beadle on "Little House on the Prairie," Mary X in David Lynch’s cult classic, "Eraserhead," and Betty Briggs in Lynch’s iconic TV series, "Twin Peaks." She has worked with leading men from Jimmy Stewart and Elvis Presley to Kevin Bacon and Kyle MacLachlan. Today she lives in Napa.

Demsky also co-authored "A Vineyard in Napa" with Doug Shafer and "Unleash Your Inner Tudor," a mock-self-help book written in the voice of Henry VIII, based on Demsky’s popular Twitter account: @KngHnryVIII

Peggy Prescott will be October’s member reader. Prescott has been writing with Solstice Writers (formerly George Stratton's class) since retiring from teaching. She has won numerous awards in Jessamyn West contests in fiction, non-fiction and poetry. Her book "Neruotic's Guide to Retirement" was published in 2010. Her primary focus now is trying to find out what to do with all those folders filled with years of poetry.

Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, holds meetings at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. The cost is $5 for members, $7 for non-members, and free for students with ID. For more information, contact lenorehirsch@att.net or see napavalleywriters.online.