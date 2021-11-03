 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Valley Film Festival announces 2021 honorees

Meeting The Beatles In India

"Meeting The Beatles In India" is one of the films chosen for the 2021 Napa Valley Film Festival. 

 Submitted photo

Napa Valley Film Festival’s (NVFF) filmmaker tribute line-up taking place virtually at this year’s event Nov. 10 to 14 includes new series of “Culinary Cinema Awards” that pays tribute to remarkable achievements in storytelling devoted to food, wine, and spirits.

All the video tributes will follow screenings of their work and include a conversation with each honoree.

As is tradition, each honoree is presented with a  bottle of wine from a festival sponsor signifying the mutual commitment to craft and art. The roster of talent being recognized this year includes:

• Caitriona Balfe: Spotlight Award for work in “Belfast”)

• Jamie Dornan: Spotlight Award for work in “Belfast”)

• Harvey Keitel: Icon Award, following a screening of “Lansky.”

• Marlee Matlin: Trailblazer Award, following a screening of “Children of a Lesser God” and “CODA.”

• Odessa Young: Rising Star Award, following clips from “Mothering Sunday.”

• David Gelb: Excellence in Culinary Cinema, following a screening of “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”

People are also reading…

• Phil Rosenthal: Culinary Cinema Icon Award following a screening of “Ratatouille” and “Somebody Feed Phil.”

• Jon Taffer: Culinary & Spirits Cinema Spotlight,  following a screening of “Bar Rescue.”

The line-up of previously announced films can be found at www.napavalleyfilmfest.org/festival/streaming-fest-films/.

A five-day pass, which includes unlimited access to view this year’s films and tributes, is $99.

A pass for unlimited access to the line-up of short films only is $25.

For more information visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

These supernatural romance movies bring new meaning to everlasting love.

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele collaborates with Chris Stapleton on new album 30

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News