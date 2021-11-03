Napa Valley Film Festival announces 2021 honorees

Napa Valley Film Festival’s (NVFF) filmmaker tribute line-up taking place virtually at this year’s event Nov. 10 to 14 includes new series of “Culinary Cinema Awards” that pays tribute to remarkable achievements in storytelling devoted to food, wine, and spirits.
All the video tributes will follow screenings of their work and include a conversation with each honoree.
As is tradition, each honoree is presented with a bottle of wine from a festival sponsor signifying the mutual commitment to craft and art. The roster of talent being recognized this year includes:
• Caitriona Balfe: Spotlight Award for work in “Belfast”)
• Jamie Dornan: Spotlight Award for work in “Belfast”)
• Harvey Keitel: Icon Award, following a screening of “Lansky.”
• Marlee Matlin: Trailblazer Award, following a screening of “Children of a Lesser God” and “CODA.”
• Odessa Young: Rising Star Award, following clips from “Mothering Sunday.”
• David Gelb: Excellence in Culinary Cinema, following a screening of “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”
• Phil Rosenthal: Culinary Cinema Icon Award following a screening of “Ratatouille” and “Somebody Feed Phil.”
• Jon Taffer: Culinary & Spirits Cinema Spotlight, following a screening of “Bar Rescue.”
The line-up of previously announced films can be found at www.napavalleyfilmfest.org/festival/streaming-fest-films/.
A five-day pass, which includes unlimited access to view this year’s films and tributes, is $99.
A pass for unlimited access to the line-up of short films only is $25.
For more information visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.
