Napa Valley Film Festival announces 2021 line-up

Documentary features

-- "The Choir and Conductor" -- A visionary conductor, hired when few women were given the chance to conduct, makes an extraordinary impact on thousands of children who sing together in a choir that is now world-renowned. Directed by Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker and NVFF alumna Freida Lee Mock. Post screening Q&A with Mock. West Coast premiere.

-- "The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses" -- An odyssey throughout America to places few people have seen or even know about. There are more than 80,000 wild horses on federal lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals, this is their story. Produced by Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen, the film features songs by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson. Post-screening Q&A with director Steven Latham.

-- "The Art of Making It "-- Against the backdrop of a culture in crisis, the film follows a diverse cast of young artists at defining moments in their careers to explore whether the art world ecosystem meant to nurture them is actually failing them. California premiere