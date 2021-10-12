Napa Valley Film Festival announces 2021 line-up

The Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) has announced its film line-up for its 2021 virtual film festival version taking place Nov. 10 to 14.
The five-day festival showcases nearly 60 narrative, documentaries and short films from a roster of established and emerging artists.
All-access screening passes for $99 will allow unlimited streaming access to the schedule of films throughout the festival, including Q&As and introductions from the filmmakers.
This year’s tribute and honoree selections will be announced next week.
The festival is produced by Rick Garber, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley, which produces the festival, described the lineup as an "eclectic and highly curated" program.
The Line-up
Narrative features:
-- "Fires in The Dark" -- Set in a small village in 17th-century France, 15-year-old Alan is forced to take the place of his father who has sold himself into indentured service for two years to support the family. California premiere.
-- "Moving in 2008" -- Documenting a family tragedy that takes place during the recession of 2008, the film depicts a family going through a crisis catalyzed by unemployment, personal demons and illness. Post-screening Q&A with director Calogero Carucci.
-- "Porcupine" -- An adult woman puts herself up for adoption and forms a bond with the misanthropic patriarch of her adoptive family. Starring Jena Malone, "Porcupine" is based on a true story. California premiere.
-- "Precarious" -- A young man searches for a cursed fortune in an inescapable 1960s dreamscape. This hand-built film recalls an era of fantasy not reliant on digital effects. Post-screening Q&A with director Wes Terray.
-- "The Winter House" -- Eileen, a grieving novelist seeking to escape her troubles, rents a remote lake house in northern New Hampshire where she meets and forges a bond with Jesse, a young drifter with troubles – and secrets – of his own. Lili Taylor stars. Post-screening Q&A with director Keith Boynton. California premiere.
-- "Vagabonds" -- Four vagabonds, with seemingly no future, discover the meaning of hope after a chance encounter. For Jo and Faustine, two worlds collide: misery and opulence, illiteracy and culture. One is a young woman living out of her broken car, while the other, a wannabe writer, ran away from her family and a comfortable consumerist lifestyle. California premiere.
-- "The Only One" -- Tom has just turned 30. She has spent her whole life chasing her wanderlust, collecting passport stamps, experiences and stories to tell her grandchildren. Now, contemplating her biological clock, she arrives on a vineyard in the south of France to revisit the one man who she ever considered settling down with. Post-screening Q&A with director Noah Gilbert.
Documentary features
-- "The Choir and Conductor" -- A visionary conductor, hired when few women were given the chance to conduct, makes an extraordinary impact on thousands of children who sing together in a choir that is now world-renowned. Directed by Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker and NVFF alumna Freida Lee Mock. Post screening Q&A with Mock. West Coast premiere.
-- "The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses" -- An odyssey throughout America to places few people have seen or even know about. There are more than 80,000 wild horses on federal lands and more than 50,000 in government corrals, this is their story. Produced by Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen, the film features songs by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson. Post-screening Q&A with director Steven Latham.
-- "The Art of Making It "-- Against the backdrop of a culture in crisis, the film follows a diverse cast of young artists at defining moments in their careers to explore whether the art world ecosystem meant to nurture them is actually failing them. California premiere
-- "Dear Sirs" -- After discovering an archive detailing the horrifying journey of his grandfather as an American POW during World War II, a young man from Wyoming sets out to retrace his footsteps across Germany on bicycle in an effort to understand the most influential person in his life. California premiere.
--"Fireboys" -- The story of young men incarcerated in California who are offered a way out by fighting wildfires. Immersive and personal, this coming-of-age story is told from the perspectives of the young men as they summon the courage to fight fires and confront their pasts. Post-screening Q&A with co-directors Jakob Hochendoner and Drew Dickler.
-- "Dear Ike: Lost Letters to a Teen Idol" -- A boy’s fantastic dream of making movies with his teen idol finally becomes reality, but in the most unexpected way. Dion Labriola recounts his all-consuming childhood quest to contact Ike Eisenmann, of Walt Disney’s "Escape to Witch Mountain" fame. Post-screening Q&A with director Dion Labriola.
-- "Meeting The Beatles in India" -- Filmmaker Paul Saltzman retraces his journey of 50 years ago when he spent a life-changing time with the Beatles at the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram on the banks of the Ganges River in 1968. Post-screening Q&A with director Paul Saltzman. California premiere.
-- "SET!"-- Once a year, a group of highly competitive table-setters vie for the “best of show” ribbon at the Orange County Fair competition. From taxidermy monkeys to table-reveal parties, eccentric personalities and old rivalries come to a head as contestants spend months preparing their tables only to be penalized by a misplaced dessert fork. Post-screening Q&A with director Scott Gawlik.
-- "United States vs Reality Winner" -- A state of secrets and a ruthless hunt for whistleblowers – this is the story of a 25-year-old who leaked information election interference to the media and became the number one leak target of the Trump administration. Post-screening Q&A with director Sonia Kennebeck and producer Ines Hofmann Kanna.
-- "The Book Makers" -- From the esoteric world of book artists to the digital libraries of the Internet Archive, the film spins a tale of the enduring vitality the book and pulls back the curtain on people who are keeping books alive in the 21st century. Post-screening Q&A with director James Kennard.
-- "Missing in Brooks County" -- Two families arrive in Brooks County, Texas to look for their loved ones who went missing after crossing into the country from Mexico. On their search they meet vigilante ranchers, human smugglers, humanitarian activists, and border patrol agents, all of whom are locked in a proxy version of the national immigration debate.
-- "Until The Wheels Come Off" -- To raise funds for cancer research, a 50-year-old cyclist enters Race Across America (RAAM), a grueling ultra-endurance event. World premiere.
Shorts programs
-- Narrative: From comedic to inspiring to thought provoking, there are three narrative short film programs, 24 films total, including a new animated film from Academy Award-winning animator Bill Plympton.
-- Documentary: Featuring compelling stories about government overreach, the arts, the environment and more, there are three documentary short film programs, 15 films total.
Unlimited access to the line-up of short films only is $25.
For more information visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.
