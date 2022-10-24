Napa Valley Film Festival announces 2022 lineup

The Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) has announced the line-up for its NVFF 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase taking place at The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia Nov. 10 to 13.

Tickets are now on sale for the four-day showcase of 2022 films and honoree tributes as well as culinary events created by the CIA to celebrate the food and wine culture evoked in each of four films.

Additional films and Q&A’s will also join the lineup.

Film screenings and Q&A’s include “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “Corsage,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” and “The Son.”

Honorees are Laura Dern (Legend Award), Frank Grillo (Spotlight Award), Luis Guzmán (Trailblazer Award), Regina Hall (Maverick Award), Stephanie Hsu (Rising Star Award), Janelle Monáe (Trailblazer Award), and Cooper Raiff (Rising Star Award).

"This marks our post-COVID return to multi-day events that connect our community with storytellers and will serve as a prelude to the 2023 Napa Valley Film Festival," said Rick Garber, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley chairman

“Food has long played a central role in film,” said Thomas Bensel, managing director for the CIA’s California campuses. “Teaming up with the NVFF for the 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase gives us an opportunity to celebrate these incredible stories and artists with meals inspired by them. Each event will have its own unique flavor, and guests are in for something truly special.”

All events take place at the the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa.

Thursday, Nov. 10

6 p.m.: “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” written and directed by Cooper Raiff

Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew (Cooper Raiff) is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates.

When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino (Dakota Johnson), and her daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), he finally discovers a future he wants — even if it might not be his own.

Raiff will introduce the film, and a Q&A and tribute will follow the screening.

8:15 p.m.: Reception celebrating “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and Cooper Raiff

Friday, Nov. 11

6 p.m.: “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend,” written and directed by Bobby Moresco; U.S. premiere

Featuring Oscar winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of “Crash,” this high-speed biopic tells the story of auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (Frank Grillo, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”).

All his life Ferruccio has dreamed of beating his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne, “War of the Worlds”) and the upcoming Geneva grand prix could be his chance to blow past Ferrari for good. But can Ferruccio get his untested vehicle prepped for victory with the competition just months away?

Frank Grill will introduce the film, which includes a Q&A and tribute following the screening.

8:15 p.m.: Dinner with honorees Luis Guzmán and Laura Dern

Saturday, Nov. 12

2:30 p.m. “The Son” written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, and directed by Florian Zeller

This drama follows a family struggling to reunite. Peter's (Hugh Jackman) hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) appears with their teen-aged son Nicholas (Zan McGrath). Missing from school for months, Nicholas is troubled, distant and angry.

Peter strives to take care of him as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him while juggling work, his new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington.

6 p.m. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film is comic, big-hearted, sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

Stephanie Hsu will provide an intro, and a Q&A and tribute will follow the screening.

8:30 p.m. Dinner with Stephanie Hsu

Sunday, Nov. 13

11 a.m. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) stars in this new Rian Johnson whodunit. At a lavish private estate on a Greek island, Blanc meets a disparate group of friends gathered at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) for their yearly reunion.

They include Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe); Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn); scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.); fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) and her assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick), and influencer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) and his girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline).

When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

Janelle Monáe will introduce the film, followed by a Q&A and tribute.

1:30 p.m. Lunch honoring Janelle Monáe and Regina Hall

3 p.m. “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Written and directed by Adamma Ebo, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who, with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation.

Regina Hall will provide the intro and Q&A following the screening.

6 p.m. “Corsage”

Written and directed by Marie Kreutzer, "Corsage" was named Best Film at the 2022 London Film Festival, garnering Best Actor- Un Certain Regard for star Vicky Krieps at Cannes 2022.

Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Vicky Krieps) is idolized for her beauty and fashion, but in 1877, but as ‘Sisi’ celebrates her 40th birthday she must fight to maintain her public image by lacing her corset tighter and tighter.

While her role has been reduced to purely performative, her hunger for knowledge and zest for life makes restless in Vienna. She travels to England and Bavaria, visiting former lovers and old friends, seeking the excitement and purpose of her youth, rebelling against the hyperbolized image of herself and coming up with a plan to protect her legacy.

Tickets and passes for the NVFF 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase include:

-- General admission to screenings of “The Son,” “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” and “Corsage,” $20

-- Admission to other screenings that include Q&A and Tribute, $50

-- Thursday, Nov. 10: screening and reception, $125

-- Friday, Nov. 11: screening, tribute and dinner, $450

-- Saturday, Nov. 12: screening, tribute and dinner, $375

-- Sunday, Nov. 13: screening, lunch and tribute, $250

-- A VIP All Access Pass: $1,500 includes all four days of films, tributes and culinary experiences, preferred seating for screenings, lunch and dinners plus four yoga classes.

All proceeds from the event will go to Cinema Napa Valley, a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization. For more information, please visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.