Review: Gothic, gritty and gripping: 'The Batman' is a modern-day masterpiece

“Fear is a tool” remarks Bruce Wayne in a narrative voiceover during the opening montage sequence of “The Batman,” which debuted in theaters on March 3.

It’s a lesson writer/director Matt Reeves took to heart when penning the script for what would eventually become the darkest, scariest, and arguably the most beautifully composed Batman film to date. Rivaling Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” for best contender featuring the Caped Crusader, “The Batman,” tells a story that is both fresh, familiar, and utterly terrifying.

The film stars Robert Pattinson as the titular Dark Knight, and his portrayal is unlike any we’ve ever seen on the big screen. This is a version of Bruce Wayne who struggles with serious mental illness and has committed himself fully into the role of Batman. He has no interest in maintaining appearances as a billionaire philanthropist and instead quite literally hides from the light in a rundown subway terminal beneath Wayne Tower serving as his grassroots Batcave.

While “The Batman” serves as an introduction to this new version of the character, it is definitely not an origin story. The film is set two years into Bruce’s crime-fighting career as Batman, and his working relationships with the infallible Lieutenant Jim Gordon (played by Jeffrey Wright) and Bruce’s faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) have already been established. Distrusted by both the public and the police, Batman wages a violent holy war on the criminals of Gotham in an uphill crusade to avenge the death of his murdered parents.

As a refreshing change of pace, we the audience are not shown the tragic deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne that set Bruce on his trajectory to become an unhinged vigilante. The film uses Bruce’s glaring trauma as a way to fill in those gaps in a perfect example of the director’s show-don’t-tell method of storytelling.

The main plot of the film is a neo-noir detective thriller following a series of gruesome murders committed by the Riddler, portrayed by Paul Dano. The villain draws influence from real-life serial killers like the Zodiac with the use of puzzles and ciphers left as clues at his crime scenes, as well as white nationalist terrorists like the Christchurch shooter by documenting his crimes via livestreaming on social media. The result is a character who is absolutely terrifying and feels almost a little too life-like at times.

Dano’s foil to Pattinson’s Batman is easily one of the most compelling Batman villains we’ve seen on screen to date, standing toe-to-toe with legends like Heath Ledger as the Joker.

Alongside Pattinson’s Batman is Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman, who plays her part to perfection and has undeniable chemistry with Pattinson every time the two share the screen. Both characters are on an intertwining quest for vengeance in a city steeped in corruption, and while they both find themselves on the same side of the fight more often than not, their methods of action keep them diametrically opposed despite their magnetic attraction to each other.

Speaking of the city, Reeves’ version of Gotham is both the darkest and most beautiful version we’ve seen on screen so far. Gothic buttresses scrape the ashen skyline while the streets and subway tunnels drip with grime. Some obvious film inspirations would include David Fincher’s “Se7en” and Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown.” The cinematography paired with composer Michael Giacchino’s layered musical score paints a portrait of a city that feels like it’s lifted straight out of a Frank Miller comic.

Giacchino takes influence from classical songs such as Schubert’s “Ave Maria” and contemporary pieces like Kurt Cobain’s “Something In The Way” to craft a score that is equal parts driving and haunting. Both the Nirvana song and the film’s main theme are heavily inspired by Chopin’s “Marche Funèbre (Funeral March),” making it clear that wherever the Batman goes, death is sure to follow, at least in the hearts and minds of Gotham’s criminals.

While “The Batman” is set in a separate continuity from the rest of DC’s current shared film universe, it definitely leaves the door open for potential sequels. At least three confirmed upcoming streaming series have been rumored or announced on HBO Max as part of this new Batman universe, including a GCPD/Arkham Asylum show, a series focusing on the Penguin played by Collin Farrell, and a potential spinoff starring Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

Despite its three-hour length, “The Batman” kept this writer riveted and engaged for every second of its bladder-testing runtime. In an age where superhero movies are becoming more and more formulaic, it is beyond refreshing to see a comic book film truly break new ground by telling a fresh and compelling story using familiar characters while still being a faithful adaptation of its source material.

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” might be one of the best comic book movies in the history of filmmaking, and while it might sound blasphemous to some, it could very well overtake “The Dark Knight” as the best Batman film of all time. Don’t believe me? Go see “The Batman” for yourself in theaters, or watch it on HBO Max when it lands on the streaming service April 19.

Zak Fennie is a Napa-based musician and frequent contributor to the Napa Valley Register.