Review: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' triumphs over theatrical release

Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” has finally seen the light of day thanks to WarnerMedia, HBO, and the collective call to action from hundreds of thousands of fans. While the release of Snyder’s ultimate vision once seemed to be only a pipe dream, the film’s debut on HBO Max last weekend in the United States and other VOD services worldwide has set a new precedent for both director’s cuts of films, and cinema on streaming services.
To call Snyder’s version of “Justice League’’ a director’s cut of the theatrical version of the film (co-directed by Joss Whedon and released in 2017) feels like a misclassification.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
While both films follow the same basic story beats, the final products feel like night and day when compared to each other.
Whedon’s film is a bright, colorful, and lighthearted family superhero movie that clocks in right on the two hour-mark and skimps out on a lot of substance. Snyder’s vision of the classic DC superhero team-up is dark in both theme and color pallet and has a whopping four-hour runtime.
For context, Zack Snyder was initially hired to direct “Justice League” by Warner Bros. for release in 2017 as part of a five-film slate. “Justice League” was to be Snyder’s third film set in DC’s cinematic universe, commonly referred to as the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).
Snyder’s previous entries included “Man of Steel” (2013) and “Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), which starred the titular superheroes Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill). “Justice League” would be the first live-action film that ultimately brought the heroes together with the likes of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller). To casual movie fans, “Justice League” would essentially be DC’s answer to Marvel’s “Avengers.”
The film suffered a difficult production due to major script changes after pressure from Warner Bros. to make the film more lighthearted after both “Man of Steel” and “Batman V. Superman” were criticized for being “too dark.”
Snyder ultimately left the project in post-production following the tragic death of his daughter in early 2017. Joss Whedon (“Avengers,” “Firefly”) was hired by Warner Bros. to finish “Justice League” and the film underwent extensive re-shoots before meeting its 2017 release date, reportedly using only 30 minutes of Snyder’s original footage in its two-hour runtime.
The film performed poorly in theaters and was critically panned. Lead actors Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill reportedly walked away from the DCEU after the film’s release, further diminishing any chance for “Justice League” to receive a proper sequel.
While many fans were dismayed, others began giving vocal support to Snyder and expressed interest in seeing his alternate cut of the movie. In November 2017, one tweet posted by Twitter user @MoviesThatMaher changed the game: #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The hashtag went viral and was eventually retweeted by hundreds of thousands of fans.
It was given further legitimacy after being retweeted by actors in the film including Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa, as well as a respected film director and the film’s executive producer Christopher Nolan. In 2019, fans launched a crowdfunding campaign which directed half of the funds to advertisement (including billboards and flying banners) and the other half was donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honor of Snyder’s daughter, Autumn. By February 2021, the campaign had raised over $500,000 for the AFSP.
In May 2020, Zack Snyder announced that his version of the film had been greenlit by Warner Bros. earlier that year and would be officially released on HBO Max in 2021. Fast-forward 10 months later, and now the “Snyder Cut” has finally been released to the world. The wait has definitely been worth it.
The narrative of Snyder’s “Justice League” mostly follows the same structure as the theatrical version. After the death of Superman, heroes Batman and Wonder Woman must team up with Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash to defend the Earth from an alien invasion spearheaded by the monstrous Steppenwolf.
That’s just about where the similarities end, however. In Snyder’s version, characters are given much more development and actually feel like real people. Even Steppenwolf, the film’s mostly-CGI villain, is compelling, intimidating, and even sympathetic at times.
Plot threads are picked up on and resolved from Snyder’s previous two films in the DCEU instead of being abandoned or left unexplained like in Whedon’s version. With over three hours of unused footage, Snyder has managed to turn a two-hour popcorn flick into a four-hour epic rivaling the scale and scope of “Lord of the Rings.”
While a four-hour runtime may intimidate some viewers, the film is surprisingly watchable and consistently engaging. There are a few moments where the pacing feels a bit off, but those moments are few and far between compared to the clunky mess that was released in theaters.
Snyder’s film is divided into seven chapters that are each about 30-40 minutes long, with clear title cards marking the beginning of each chapter. This makes for convenient at-home viewing, as the title cards are perfect opportunities for bathroom breaks or places to pause if you plan on stretching out your viewing experience. Getting through a chapter also feels rewarding, and this writer found himself brimming with anticipation after each chapter’s mini-climax. By the time of the film’s final battle sequence, I was surprised to see that three hours had already gone by.
Although “Justice League” does suffer from a bit of “Return of the King” syndrome, in that the film seems to end several times before the credits actually roll, the ultimate payoff for fans of Snyder’s works does come in during the denouement in the form of the “Knightmare” sequence, a vision of an apocalyptic future that was completely omitted from the theatrical version of the film.
The scene was first presented as a dream sequence from the perspective of Bruce Wayne in “Batman V. Superman” and as a teaser to the audience of things to come, although that plotline was completely abandoned in Joss Whedon’s film. Getting to see Snyder’s follow-up to that scene has been one of the most cathartic experiences as a comic book movie fan, and the on-screen chemistry between Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker feels like a missed opportunity finally set right.
Snyder is known for his visual directing style first and foremost, and the visuals in “Justice League” are nothing short of spectacular. Many scenes really do feel like they’ve been ripped straight from the pages of a comic book, channeling the best of Snyder’s work from “300” (2007) to “Watchmen” (2009). Not every scene is perfectly polished, but what Snyder lacks in polish he makes up for in scope. Grandiose action sequences combined with a riveting score by composer Junkie XL (Thomas Holkenborg) often made me forget I was watching this film from the comfort of my living room. I could almost smell the popcorn.
Worth noting is that the film is entirely presented in a 4:3 aspect ratio in accordance with Snyder’s original vision of the film, which he intended to be viewed best on an IMAX screen. What this means is that the film appears more “square” than widescreen. At first, it felt like Snyder had just taken the solid “black bars” you would see at the top and bottom of the screen while watching a widescreen movie and put them on the sides, but there are many frames throughout the film that use all the space available on the screen and Snyder’s intentions become a little more clear. After a few minutes in, the aspect ratio didn’t bother me and by the end of the film I was thankful Snyder chose to keep his vision pure.
What makes Snyder’s “Justice League” all the more compelling is the story behind the story. Behind the veil of mythical superheroes fighting to save the Earth, is the story of a man who underwent a loss so devastating that he was forced to step away from the most ambitious project of his life, but who is carried by the love and support from his fans and championed back into a position where he was able to finish his work the way he intended to.
Honoring one’s parents is a constant theme throughout the film, exemplified by almost every main character in some way, but Snyder’s “Justice League” ultimately ends by honoring his late daughter with a touching tribute, “For Autumn.” Snyder pays one last homage to her by playing her favorite song over the credits, Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as performed by Allison Crowe.
It’s hard to rate Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” objectively because the theatrical cut was so disappointing, anything compared to that version seems like a masterpiece. Is Snyder’s film perfect? Definitely not. Is it fun? Yes. Is it a satisfying sequel to “Man of Steel” and “Batman V. Superman”? In this writer’s opinion, yes! Is it too long? Maybe. But is it an improvement over Whedon’s version? In every possible universe, I can imagine, yes.
If you’ve seen “Justice League” (2017) and are on the fence about watching Zack Snyder’s version, definitely give this film a watch. If you’ve never seen the theatrical version, just forget about it and watch this film instead. If you’re looking for a family-friendly superhero film filled with jokes and lighthearted beats, this probably isn’t the movie for you. But if you’ve ever wanted to see Wonder Woman brutally decapitate someone and hear Batman drop the F-bomb, take the day off work and go watch this film right now. Just make sure the kids are in the other room.
Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” is currently streaming on HBO Max.
WATCH NOW: THE TOP 10 GREATEST DC SUPERHERO TEAMS
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS