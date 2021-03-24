Review: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' triumphs over theatrical release

Worth noting is that the film is entirely presented in a 4:3 aspect ratio in accordance with Snyder’s original vision of the film, which he intended to be viewed best on an IMAX screen. What this means is that the film appears more “square” than widescreen. At first, it felt like Snyder had just taken the solid “black bars” you would see at the top and bottom of the screen while watching a widescreen movie and put them on the sides, but there are many frames throughout the film that use all the space available on the screen and Snyder’s intentions become a little more clear. After a few minutes in, the aspect ratio didn’t bother me and by the end of the film I was thankful Snyder chose to keep his vision pure.