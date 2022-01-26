Short Film Festival returns to Yountville

Now in its fifth year, the Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF) will return to in-person screening in Yountville Feb. 3 to 6 with a revised seating format designed to keep attendees safely seated and comfortable in their own small groups.

Last year, in February of 2021, in the midst of full shutdowns around the county, state and world, YISFF was screened virtually to viewers that streamed the films onto screens in their homes.

This year the event returns to the traditional live, in-person format in Yountville, which will include both VIP wine tasting options, Q&A sessions with filmmakers, extended intermissions for enjoying restaurants and tasting rooms in town, as well as the natural live audience reactions for which film festivals are known.

“While we were excited about again presenting a live event, with the COVID-19 variants, we recognized that there is an uneasy feeling,” said YISFF co-founder Bill Hargreaves.

Festival organizers have taken precautions and made some thoughtful changes. The two venues in Yountville are in the center of town, with attention being paid to Napa County guidelines and safety.

“This year we will be screening at Bardessono Hotel and the Heritage Room at the Yountville Community Center,” Hargreaves said. “We are limiting the festival to two rooms. At Bardessono we will have more space, and the Heritage Room will be set up with cabaret-style seating, tables of two or four. We had talked about doing this in the past, and now it works even better because of all of the COVID issues. It will be more comfortable and adds to the experience too.”

Hargreaves and Sinohui Hinojosa, both Silicon Valley businessmen, founded the YISFF in 2018 and have successfully staged a similar event in San Jose for fifteen years. The pair scour more than 1,000 submissions annually to select their line-up of shorts grouped into genres including drama, comedy, documentaries, world cinema, foreign film, musicals, family, horror, animation and sci-fi.

According to Hargreaves, more than 100 films will be screened at the festival this year. “It’s just an amazing line-up, the work that these filmmakers have done with the challenges that they have faced over the past two years, the quality and storytelling that they are putting out is just as strong. Top to bottom we have a really incredible line-up of films and great blocks.”

All of the films shown are fresh, with the requirement that production wrapped within the past 14 months. “Folks really had time to take with these stories, the fact that production was still going on during the pandemic was great,” Hargreaves added.

A highlight of the festival each year, Hargreaves pointed out, is the Saturday block of family shorts that will be shown at Bardessono, perfect for kids of all ages and affordable at just five dollars per pass.

“The nice thing about this festival is that across the board there are really just a lot of great stories,” Hargreaves said citing that attendees can select blocks that fit their area of interest.

For those seeking a full VIP experience, wine tasting events and screenings include Cuvée Cinema, Cabernet Cinema, Jessup Cellars Gourmet Popcorn & Wine Pairing Screening, and Sunday’s Bubbles & Brunch Cinema, beginning with the Opening Night screening on Thursday at the Yountville Community Center Heritage Room.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences defines a short film as an original motion picture that has a running time of 40 minutes or less, including all credits. “All of the films this year are 30 minutes or less,” Hargreaves explained. “Most between five and 30 minutes.” Attendees will probably see five or six films in a block depending on the length.

Hargreaves and Hinojosa have a history of spotting films that have garnered the attention of the Academy, and have done so again this year. Some examples of films that will be screened this year include:

-- “Graceland”

Cast: Anna Camp ("Pitch Perfect," "True Blood"), Daniel Eric Gold ("Ugly Betty")

A Southern mom's life is all-shook-up when her fourth-grader claims to be reincarnation of the king of “rock 'n' roll.”

--"Don vs. Lightning”

Cast: Peter Mullan ("Ozark," "Westworld")

All Don wants is a quiet life in the Scottish Highlands. Unfortunately the universe has other plans.

-- “Feeling Through” (Oscar-nominated film)

This first film to star a deaf-blind actor, is a coming-of-age story that follows Tereek, a teen wandering the streets of New York, desperate for a place to crash when he encounters Artie, a deaf-blind man in need of help getting home.

“It’s our fifth anniversary,” Hargreaves said, “And the fact that the festival has gained momentum over the years, and we are still here… Longevity is here and this event has become a staple in Yountville that people look forward to.”

The fifth annual YISFF festival is sponsored by the town of Yountville. Passes begin at $5 for the kid-friendly, Saturday morning family-themed block, $15 for all other individual film blocks, then jump to $99 for an all-access pass and $199 for an all-access VIP pass that includes special early admission time slots and wine tastings. Visit YISFF.com for the complete festival schedule and all ticketing options such as the opening night premiere screening, day passes and weekend passes.