Yountville International Short Film Festival returns in February

Film Festival

The sixth annual Yountville International Short Film Festival returns to Yountville Feb. 2 to 5.

 Submitted photo

The sixth annual Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF) returns to Yountville Feb. 2 to 5, offering 20 screening blocks, filmmaker Q&A sessions and VIP wine-tasting events.

The festival will screen more than 100 films at two pop-up cinemas: the Yountville Community Center’s Heritage Room and Bardessono Hotel & Spa. The Heritage Room will once again have the comfort of cabaret-style seating.

“We’re looking forward to the return of our VIP wine-tasting events and screenings. These events include Cuvée Cinema, Cabernet Cinema, Jessup Cellars Gourmet Popcorn & Wine Pairing Screening, and Sunday’s Bubbles & Brunch Cinema,” said YISFF co-founder and co-producer Bill Hargreaves.

He added, “New for 2023 is our A Taste of Cinema screening presented by Lloyd Cellars and Prescription Vineyards on Friday evening, with all the films having culinary themes."

Opening night is at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Heritage Room in downtown Yountville.

The 20 dedicated screening blocks range from animation and suspense to fantasy and science fiction, and includes foreign film selections. The filmmaker Q&A sessions will offer behind-the-scenes stories of the filmmaking process after many of the film blocks.

The festival is sponsored by the town of Yountville and its lodging establishments.

“Every year, we look forward to the Yountville International Short Film Festival coming to town. It is the perfect pairing of food, wine, art and the beauty of Yountville,” said Yountville Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy.

Passes are now on sale, from $15 for individual film blocks to $99 for the all-access pass and $249 for the all-access VIP pass.

Visit www.YISFF.com to review all ticketing options, such as opening night premiere screening, day passes and weekend passes.

