Yountville International Short Film Festival returns

Films for all will be featured at the sixth annual Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF) opening Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. and running through Sunday, Feb. 5, at two venues in Yountville.

With a return to the more robust, fully-immersive experience, including optional VIP wine-tasting events and screenings, festival goers will again view films with appeal to a wide array of audience members at both Bardessono Hotel and the Heritage Room at the Yountville Community Center.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Special events taking place within the festival include Cuvée Cinema, Cabernet Cinema, Jessup Cellars Gourmet Popcorn & Wine Pairing Screening, and Sunday's Bubbles & Brunch Cinema.

“The slate of films we have procured this year are very solid; they are really very good,” said Bill Hargreaves, YISFF co-founder and co-producer. “Award-winning documentaries, dramas and blocks of pure comedy, as well as a kid-friendly set that takes place this Saturday, are always fan favorites at this event.”

Hargreaves and co-producer Sinohui Hinojosa founded the YISFF in 2018. Together they study more than 1,000 potential shorts each year, before landing upon the those that are screened in the Napa Valley. The genres include drama, comedy, documentaries, foreign film, family-friendly, horror, animation and sci-fi.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences defines a short film as an original motion picture that has a running time of 40 minutes or less, including credits. According to Hargreaves, with some shorts a mere two to eight minutes long, attendees will have the opportunity to see several films of varying lengths in every category.

An outcome of the post-COVID YISFF of last year, was the addition of cabaret-style seating, which was so popular that is has been carried over for this year’s event.

“Festival patrons loved the intimate, cabaret tables ideal for couples and small groups that we set up last year,” Hargreaves said, “Based upon audience appreciation, we decided to keep this comfortable and appealing format for the Heritage Room at the Yountville Community Center.”

In keeping with the tradition of film events worldwide, several producers, directors, filmmakers and actors will be on site in Yountville, available for Q&A sessions following film blocks.

“These are always great,” Hargreaves added. “The audience members ask many questions and learn more about the films and behind-the-scenes stories from the creators.”

New to the festival this year is a special Friday night block of films titled Taste of Cinema. “The films are all related to food and bringing people together,” Hargreaves said. “Culinary-themed stories are such a good and natural fit for a foodie destination such as Yountville, that we may even expand upon this block in future years.”

A Kid’s Short Film Fest is Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. in the Heritage Room at the Yountville Community Center. Tickets are $5. This group of family-friendly films provides quality cinema for the entire family, with live action and animated selections, including “Amelia - The Twin,” “Air,” “Blanket” and “The Social Chameleon.”

Highlights of some of the films that will be screened this weekend, including one with a local North Bay connection. This year, producer John Trefry of Santa Rosa has two films that will be shown in the festival, “Thoughts and Prayers,” and the film “5150."

“Thoughts and Prayers” (9 minutes)

Starring Zachary Levi (“Chuck,” “Shazam”) and Adrianne Palicki (“Friday Night Lights,” “John Wick”) and produced by John Trefry. A powerful U. S. senator lives out every parent's worst nightmare when she receives a call from her teenage son as he desperately tries to survive a school shooting. Directed by Evan Miller.

“In Search of Boozers and Schmucks” (13 minutes)

This is a short documentary set in the high-turnover, high-stakes world of sports card collecting, where hundreds of millions of dollars are spent every year in search of Holy Grail cards. Directed by Hrag Yedalian

“Barking Orders” (2 minutes)

When the entire British royal family tragically dies, the Queen’s corgi finds himself next in line for the throne. Directed by Alex Tullo.

“Amelia - The Twin” (13 minutes)

When 5th-grader Amelia gets an assignment to write one thing unique about her, she sets out to make herself different from her identical twin sister, Jane. Directed by Luke and Ethan Montgomery.

“Elevate” (15 minutes)

Tiffany works the graveyard shift as a security guard at a high rise building. Over the course of one night on shift, her morality is tested. Featuring actor Jason Butler Garner (“Ozark”). Directed by Dylan Boom.

The sixth annual YISFF is sponsored by the town of Yountville. Passes begin at $5 for the kid-friendly, Saturday morning family-themed “Kid’s Film Fest,” $15 for all other individual film blocks; $99 for an All-Access Pass and $249 for an all-access VIP pass that includes special early admission time slots, as well as food and wine tastings.

Visit YISFF.com for the complete festival schedule and all ticketing options such as the Opening Night Premiere Screening set, day passes, Kid’s Film Fest tickets and full weekend passes.