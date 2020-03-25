Moving forward while marching in place: Napa Valley artists ponder the future

“With regards to NVC, everyone is expanding their creativity and stretching our imaginations as all of us who teach face-to-face are now teaching online,” King said. “There is intense collaboration among colleagues and sharing of intellectual resources as we all work together to serve our students, to serve our community. I am totally inspired by the generosity of my colleagues.”

“As a freelance artist, I enjoy solitude. It can be very restorative. I am trying to look at it that way. I am fortunate. I live in Napa. It is quiet. I have community. Personally, this is a time for me to go inward, and to read, to hope, to dream and to embrace this thing called uncertainty.”

Both Olivia Cowell and Aimee Guillot, co-directors of Cafeteria Kids Theater (CKT), have young children at home, plus jobs as teachers and administrators for their nonprofit. As Guillot said, “CKT was in the midst of multiple in-school and after-school classes when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. We have been strategizing and communicating with our staff and interns about how we visualize conducting our many different classes moving forward. We are working on how to teach from home.”