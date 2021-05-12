A car concert from NVC

As any music lover knows, choral concerts and other live performances have been a casualty of the COVID-19 era. Not only are audiences unable to gather in large groups to appreciate the art, but, as Napa Valley College (NVC) Director of Vocal Studies Dr. Christina Howell notes, public health experts advised against singing in groups, making it impossible for NVC’s 20-voice Chorale to even meet for rehearsals.

The group, which includes students and community members, tried in fall 2020 to rehearse on Zoom, which did not work well.

“Because of audio latency [slight delays], we were not able rehearse in a way that we could hear each other,” Dr. Howell said. “This was not only very difficult but also misses the point of why people want to be in a chorale in the first place; the connection they feel with other singers.”

That connection is even more important given the challenging times and the social distances required by the COVID pandemic. According to Howell, singing activates the Vagus nerve in the neck, which can be a form of therapy for trauma and singing in a choir may help lower blood pressure and improve heart function.