A concert for Greg Rahn's debut album 'Rent Party'

The Soundroom in Oakland will broadcast a livestream concert performed by American Canyon pianist Greg Rahn on Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m.
Rahn will perform selections from his debut album titled "Rent Party," as well as other pieces. The solo piano concert pays homage to early American pianists such as Scott Joplin and Fats Waller, as well as more recent pianists Mac Rebennack (Dr. John), Joe Zawinal and Chick Corea.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
This livestream concert is free to watch (donations accepted) and can be viewed on Facebook or YouTube by going to soundroom.org.
Originally from Connecticut, Rahn developed a passion for two-fisted piano styles like boogie-woogie and New Orleans jazz after hearing Dr. John play piano, Rahn
His most recent project, "Rent Party," is inspired by the rent parties that were common in American cities in the 1920s and '30s, where renters would invite guests to parties a few days before rent was due, charging 25¢ for admission and have live musicians perform, serve food and drink, and celebrate 'til dawn. These compositions are dripping with honky-tonk, jazz, blues, and blazing boogie-woogie influences.
"The songs I've composed for this album are a nod to those communities and musicians, the vast majority being black, and their accomplishments despite living in an oppressive racist culture," Rahn said. "We owe a huge debt of gratitude to them for giving us great art and the roots of what so much great music has been built upon since."
He added, "If this album can illuminate the spirit of community and the contributions of these musicians to our American culture, then it will serve to be more than just entertainment, but also enlightenment which I hope will in some small way help narrow the racial divide that plagues America. Here's to the healing power of music!"
Rahn is a sought-after sideman, having toured and recorded with stars such as Ronnie Montrose, Chris Cain, and Terrie Odabi.
Kevin Frazier, general manager of the Empress Theater in Vallejo, described Rahn as one of the most versatile keyboard players in the Bay Area. He can play jazz, classical, contemporary, and has a flair for upbeat honky-tonk and ragtime compositions."
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
For 10 years, Jesús Solís was the director and coach of a very successful Napa boxing club with a name that translated to “at dawn” in Spanish.
Rich Anderson stepped down after serving as head coach of Vintage High varsity baseball for 26 of the last 29 seasons and is now on the staff …
A roundup of recent high school sports results in the Napa Valley.
Justin-Siena hosted Vintage in each school’s first Vine Valley Athletic League wrestling meet in 14 months.
Big Game XLIX saw Vintage trail for the first time all season but stop Napa High twice in the red zone en route to a 35-7 rout in the 49th mee…