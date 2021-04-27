A concert for Greg Rahn's debut album 'Rent Party'

The Soundroom in Oakland will broadcast a livestream concert performed by American Canyon pianist Greg Rahn on Saturday, May 1, at 7 p.m.

Rahn will perform selections from his debut album titled "Rent Party," as well as other pieces. The solo piano concert pays homage to early American pianists such as Scott Joplin and Fats Waller, as well as more recent pianists Mac Rebennack (Dr. John), Joe Zawinal and Chick Corea.

This livestream concert is free to watch (donations accepted) and can be viewed on Facebook or YouTube by going to soundroom.org.

Originally from Connecticut, Rahn developed a passion for two-fisted piano styles like boogie-woogie and New Orleans jazz after hearing Dr. John play piano, Rahn

His most recent project, "Rent Party," is inspired by the rent parties that were common in American cities in the 1920s and '30s, where renters would invite guests to parties a few days before rent was due, charging 25¢ for admission and have live musicians perform, serve food and drink, and celebrate 'til dawn. These compositions are dripping with honky-tonk, jazz, blues, and blazing boogie-woogie influences.