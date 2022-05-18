A weekend of music from Napa Valley College

The Napa Valley College Department of Music will showcase students and community members in performances on May 20-22 that include the Napa Valley Jazz Ensemble, Napa Valley College Chorale and a student recital.

The Napa Valley Jazz Ensemble presents a live performance on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Led by instructor and Jazz Ensemble director Peter Estabrook, NVC students and community members will perform music by Duke Ellington and others in a variety of styles including swing, jazz/rock, funk and Latin jazz.

Students studying applied music at Napa Valley College will be featured in a student recital on Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m., performing a range of musical styles, from Mozart to Crosby, Stills & Nash to Frank Sinatra.

On Sunday, May 22 at 7 p.m., the Napa Valley College Chorale, conducted by Dr. Christina Howell, plans an exciting and uplifting program of songs.

“We will celebrate singing together as a community and bloom into a new world by featuring music on the theme ‘Sing Out My Soul,’” said Howell, who is the college's coordinator of music and director of vocal studies.

Student conductor Caelan Koehn will direct "Spring Overall," based on a poem by Rumi and composed by Napa Valley College music instructor Mazdak Khamda.

Guest artists will include Napa Valley College student instrumentalists on violin, cello and percussion performing traditional classical works as well as pieces written by musical theater composer Jason Robert Brown and pop singer Annie Lennox.

All performances will be held on the mainstage of Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. Tickets are "pay-what-you-can."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit performingartsnapavalley.org/.