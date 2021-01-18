A Winter Festival from Music in the VIneyards

On Friday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m., the festival will begin with the Pacifica Quartet performing works by two women, Fanny Mendelssohn and Jennifer Higdon, This will be followed by the Escher Quartet performing Beethoven's Op. 74 String Quartet, for harp.

On Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m., the Maxwell Quartet will play their signature folk music from Scotland and the British Isles, as well as a Haydn String Quartet from Op. 74.

The festival closes with the Miró Quartet performing Beethoven’s Op. 59 no. 3 String Quartet nicknamed Hero, from his prolific middle period.

Similar in format to the festival’s first virtual series in August 2020, each concert will be introduced by artistic directors Michael and Daria Adams, this time from their home in Minnesota.

“We’re eager to connect with our patrons again in this New Year,” said Adams. “Our musicians are aching to perform, so this festival serves both the listeners and the players!”

The MITV@Home winter festival will be available online Jan. 29 and 30, and can be accessed by signing up for the Music in the Vineyards email list. Access to the concerts is entirely free, and donations are accepted to help provide funding for the participating artists.