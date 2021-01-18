 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Winter Festival from Music in the VIneyards

A Winter Festival from Music in the VIneyards

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in its 26-year history, Music in the Vineyards (MITV) will present a virtual winter festival with a weekend of concerts available online Jan. 29 and 30.

"MITV@Home" features free access to performances from four award-winning string quartets, allowing patrons to enjoy some musical warmth without having to wait for the summer festival.

MITV@Home concerts will be streamed on its YouTube channel, offering performances by the Pacifica Quartet, Escher Quartet, Maxwell Quartet and the Miró Quartet.

The weekend lineup will also include a Family Concert on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. featuring Music in the Vineyards’ 2020 Apprentice Quartet, the Solideo Quartet.

“Our first-ever winter festival is a great opportunity to escape winter chills and hear four quartets of international renown back-to-back,” said Daria T. Adams, co-artistic director of Music in the Vineyard,s which annually fills August in Napa Valley with chamber music performances at a variety of venues.

This past summer, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival shifted to an online virtual series. 

“This special weekend of concerts also gives us the chance to share chamber music with our audience during a tumultuous time in our history," Adams added. "Enriching people’s lives through the power of music is not only our mission but also needed now more than ever before.” 

On Friday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m., the festival will begin with the Pacifica Quartet performing works by two women, Fanny Mendelssohn and Jennifer Higdon, This will be followed by the Escher Quartet performing Beethoven's Op. 74 String Quartet, for harp.

On Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m., the Maxwell Quartet will play their signature folk music from Scotland and the British Isles, as well as a Haydn String Quartet from Op. 74.

The festival closes with the Miró Quartet performing Beethoven’s Op. 59 no. 3 String Quartet nicknamed Hero, from his prolific middle period.

Similar in format to the festival’s first virtual series in August 2020, each concert will be introduced by artistic directors Michael and Daria Adams, this time from their home in Minnesota.

“We’re eager to connect with our patrons again in this New Year,” said Adams. “Our musicians are aching to perform, so this festival serves both the listeners and the players!”

The MITV@Home winter festival will be available online Jan. 29 and 30, and can be accessed by signing up for the Music in the Vineyards email list. Access to the concerts is entirely free, and donations are accepted to help provide funding for the participating artists.

For concert links, more information, and full program details, visit www.musicinthevineyards.org. For questions, email info@musicinthevineyards.org or call (707) 258-5559.

WATCH NOW: MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS @ HOME 2020

CHECK OUT PHOTOS: VIVA MARIACHI FESTIVAL IN NAPA

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

  • Updated

Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Music producer Phil Spector dies aged 81 of coronavirus complications

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News