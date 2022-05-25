After they pull the plug at BottleRock, the music goes on at afterparties

The music ends at 10 p.m. sharp at BottleRock – they’ve actually pulled the plug on musicians in the past – but the music and partying hardly end then.

It’s just a few blocks from the Napa Valley Expo to downtown Napa, where many afterparties will be held. All the bars will be hopping.

Some of the parties start even earlier, and the Archer will only allow registered guests in after 10 p.m.

BottleRock Afterparties at JaM Cellars

BottleRock will have “official” Afterdark afterparties both in Blue Note and in the upstairs JaM Cellars Ballroom of the Napa Valley Opera House from Thursday to Sunday.

Eye Heart and Blue Note host late-night dance parties featuring music by resident Eye Heart DJs and surprise performances by special guests from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. RSVP to get on the guest list.

Reserve a VIP table with bottle service and get guaranteed entry. Bottles start at $250. Email info@eyeheart.com for more information and to reserve.

Thursday, May 26:

-- Mama Said

Mama Said, the NorCal-based female-fronted rock band, will perform a rooftop concert to kick off Memorial Day weekend and BottleRock at Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar atop Archer Hotel Napa on Thursday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are a $40 at www.eventbrite.com.

Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, 1260 First St., Napa

.-- Iration, Ron Artis II and Kosha Dillz

The first afterparty is before BottleRock begins, when Iration, Ron Artis II and Kosha Dillz play in the JaM Cellars Ballroom of the Napa Valley Opera House on Thursday, May 26.

Iration’s Hawaiian-bred members have a natural affinity for reggae and island sounds. Their music spans a wide range of styles and genres including rock, pop, R&B and funk. They have been touring nationally since 2008 at festivals nationwide from Lollapalooza to Sunfest and Hangout, closing stages at festivals like BottleRock and Outside Lands.

Ron Artis II is a multi-instrumentalist who grew up in Hawaii in a musical family. He has performed and collaborated with Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), Jack Johnson, Jake Shimabukuro, Booker T. Jones, Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce) and G Love.

Kosha Dillz, born Rami Matan Even-Esh, is a Brooklyn-based Jersey-born rapper who raps in such a diverse way no one has even been able to fit him “inside” a box.

Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com

Friday, May 27

-- Wedding Band

The Wedding Band performs at a BottleRock afterparty at JaM Cellars ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House on Friday, May 27, at 11 p.m.

The Wedding Band’s original formation was on Oahu with Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo at a wedding. They lead a rotating crew of eclectic musicians playing hard-rocking, funkified jams and classic covers that could shift between AC/DC and Curtis Mayfield or Black Sabbath and Kool & the Gang with a selection of punk classics.

Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com

Saturday, May 28

-- Road Eleven at Billco’s after BottleRock

Billco’s will throw a BottleRock afterparty featuring Road Eleven on Saturday, May 28, at 10 p.m.

Napa Valley-based Road Eleven has been rocking since 1997, playing countless gigs to enthusiastic audiences. They play originals and covers of classic rock, R&B, funk and country from Fleetwood Mac and Joe Cocker covers to Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Road Eleven features Chris Chesbrough on guitar/vocals, Sue Chesbrough on bass/vocals, Rick Durocher on drums and Ben Bueno on keyboards.

Billco's Billiards and Darts, 1234 Third St., Napa, facebook.com

-- Chvrches BottleRock afterparty

Chvrches plays a BottleRock afterparty in JaM Cellars ballroom of the Napa Valley Opera House on Saturday, May 28, at 10 p.m.

Chvrches is a Scottish pop group. Mostly deriving from the synth-pop genre, Chvrches also incorporates indietronica, indie pop and electronic dance into their sound.

Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com

Sunday, May 29

-- Silversun Pickups and Atlas Genius at JaM Ballroom

The Silversun Pickups play a BottleRock afterparty in the JaM Cellars Ballroom on May 22 at 10 p.m. The opening act is Great Northern.

The Silversun Pickups, an American alternative rock band from Los Angeles, was formed in 2000. The band released its debut EP, "Pikul," in July 2005, and its debut album, "Carnavas," in July 2006.

Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., www.bluenotenapa.com

Other events

-- Andaz

On BottleRock weekend, the Andaz hotel will have music from 9 p.m. to midnight:

Thursday, May 26: Asher Stern

Friday, May 27: Benny Bassett

Saturday, May 28: David Ronconi

Sunday, May 29: Chance McCauley

Andaz hotel, 1450 First St., Napa

-- Be Bubbly BubbleRock

Be Bubbly will celebrate with its own three-day BubbleRock.

A three-day ticket for $275 at includes:

Friday, May 27: DJ Jerry Ross, 9 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, May 28: Freestyle rapper Kosha Dillz, 9 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, May 29: Drag brunch with Ava Lashay and DJ Rotten Robbie, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Buy separate tickets at www.bebubblynapa.com.

Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa

-- Chateau Buena Vista pre-party

Chateau Buena Vista invites BottleRock attendees to pre-party with them on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be offering special flights of wine and Champagne paired with an array of treats.

Chateau Buena Vista, 1142 First St, Napa, buenavistawinery.com, 707-703-5677

Many other venues will be hopping, even without formal BottleRock events.