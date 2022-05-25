Alfresco music in Napa Valley continues all summer long

BottleRock may be the biggest pop festival in the valley, but the music continues here long after it's over.

Although these started before COVID-19, Napa Valley has seen a veritable explosion of outdoor summer concerts since the pandemic receded. The continuing closure of Lincoln Theater in Yountville, the valley’s biggest indoor concert venue, has perhaps bolstered that trend.

Festival Napa Valley and Music in the Vineyards feature classical music

At the opposite end of the music spectrum from BottleRock is Festival Napa Valley, July 15-24, with a large variety of concerts, most classical.

It’s worth noting that some of Festival Napa Valley's concerts are real bargains, though the patrons’ dinners and events that subsidize the concerts and educational activities are more expensive. For example, tickets to the Festival Napa Valley evening concerts are $35, while the daytime concerts, with world-caliber musicians, are free. (festivalnapavalley.org)

Music in the Vineyards is celebrating its 28th season of superb chamber music Aug. 3-21. Many, but not all, of their concerts are outside. (musicinthevineyards.org)

Contemporary jazz in the valley

Brian Culbertson’s Napa Valley Jazz Getaway (JazzGetaway.com) returns June 8-11, and is joined by the new Blue Note Jazz Festival on July 30 and 31 (bluenotejazzfestival.com). Both are held at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. Those festivals feature contemporary jazz artists known for smooth jazz and soul, R&B and hip-hop rather than more traditional jazz.

Krug becomes the center for music

Sadly, Robert Mondavi Winery seems to have abandoned what were once the top concert draws in Napa Valley, the Summer Music Festival, which started in 1969, bringing world-renowned jazz artists to perform and raising funds to support music in public schools. Lately, it shifted to more popular artists aimed at a younger audience. They did hold one concert last year, perhaps to maintain their permits just in case.

In general, wineries in Napa County can’t hold concerts, which are considered unrelated to the wine business, though some are grandfathered in or are in cities where different rules apply.

Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena has become the music center for Napa Valley, presenting concerts of Festival Napa Valley and other arts and culture events.

Perhaps the biggest concert development is the Blue Note concerts at Krug. The series was created last year when the club in downtown Napa was still closed due to COVID. It proved to be so popular they've brought it back this year, with many world-class artists performing through Sept. 25. Next up is Chris Botti performing on June 3 and 4. Visit bluenotenapa.com for the complete schedule and tickets.

Blue Note has also just announced NAPA/NOLA, a day of New Orleans music paired with classic Creole and Cajun food at Krug on Aug. 27 from noon to 5 pm. The lineup features Rebirth Brass Band, Raw Oyster Cult (formerly The Radiators), Leo Nocentelli (The Meters), Big Chief Monk Boudreaux (Wild Magnolias), John "Papa" Gros and DJ Harry Duncan. Tickets are on sale at bluenotenapa.com.

The RiverStage in Napa

Also popular are the Oxbow RiverStage concerts in Napa that are also created partly by the Blue Note. These run from June 19 (Brandi Carlile with Celisse) through Sept. 17 (Bonnie Raitt), and include Norah Jones and Regina Spektor (June 25); A-ha (July 30); Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (Aug. 12); Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (Aug. 23); Widespread Panic (Aug. 26-28) and Leon Bridges (Sept. 4). (bluenotnapa.com)

Free community concerts

For many locals, however, one of the nicest parts of the summer in Napa Valley are the free community concerts held in its cities and towns. No tickets are required. It’s first come, first seated.

Yountville concerts also include a food truck, and wineries sell wine at the St. Helena concerts, although you’re welcome to bring food and wine to all of them. Nearby businesses are happy to help you out.

American Canyon Friday Nights at the Plaza

The new Friday Nights at the Plaza debuts this year from the American Canyon Arts Foundation. It’s held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Canyon Plaza, 3417 Broadway St., and features art and food from plaza restaurants. Performers coming up are:

June 3: Crush 29

July 1: Git With It Band

Aug. 5: The Jammin' Fil-Ams

Sept. 2: The Class Action Band

Also in American Canyon is the monthly Meet Me in the Street on the first Wednesday of each month, with Papa Joe and the New Deal next week on June 1.

Yountville Music in the Park

The concerts in Yountville are held every other Sunday, June through August, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St. (townofyountville.com/events)

June 12: Audio Mynde with food truck Loncheria Fusion Kitchen

June 26: Sweet Burgundy with food truck Sticky Business Barbeque

July 10: Road Eleven with food truck The Last Stand

July 24: Monica da Silva and Chad Alger with food ruck Sushi Shoubu

Aug. 7: Chuck Sinatra’s Rat Pack Summit with Mercadito food truck

Aug. 28: Mama Said with Big Al’s Sandwiches

Calistoga summer concerts

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce summer concerts are held from 6:30 to 8:30 on Thursdays at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St. (visitcalistoga.com)

June 16: Cali-Luv band - R&B, Old School and Funk

June 23: National Park Radio – Indie folk

June 30: Boys of Summer, classic rock

July 7: Arena, Rock from ‘70s and ‘80s

July 14: Maya, Latin tribute band

July 21: Humdinger Band, jazz to Joplin

July 28: LC Diamonds, vintage rock, surf, rockabilly

Aug. 4: Dirty Cello, High-energy spin on blues, Americana and rock

Aug. 11: EZ Street Band, blues, R&B and country

Aug. 18, Ashton Craig & Pan Extasy - reggae, Caribbean, Soca and calypso

St. Helena Summer Concerts

Enjoy food and wine and music from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., on Thursdays in July. (cityofsthelena.org)

July 7: Dirty Cello Band with wine by Trinchero Family Estates

July 14: Tia Carroll Band and wine by Treasury Wine Estates

July 21: Mama Said and wine by Rock Paper Scissors Imports

July 28: Lock N Loaded and wine by Brasswood Estate

Napa City Nights

Napa City Nights features three bands or musicians from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday nights at Veterans Memorial Park at Main and Third streets in downtown Napa. (napacitynights.com).

July 1: The Soul Section, Mama Said Band and The Amber Snider Band

July 8: Joy and Madness, Under the Tower and Sweet Burgundy

July 15: The Hots, Jimmy Duvet and the Comforters and Delphi Freeman

July 22: Road Eleven, The Deadlies and Jubilee Road

Porchfest

And although it’s only one day, Napa’s Porchfest returns this year after being derailed two years by COVID and other issues. It will be held throughout Old Town Napa on Sunday, July 31, and the city and its organizers would just as soon you not tell anyone outside our community about it to help control crowds. (napaporchfest.org)