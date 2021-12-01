'American Idol' runner up ScaryPoolParty to perform at Uptown Theatre

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Alajendro Aranda, better known by his stage name ScaryPoolParty, will be making his Napa debut at the Uptown Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The 27-year-old artist first came into the national spotlight in 2019 when he became the runner-up of Season 17 of ABC’s “American Idol.” Aranda will be touring in support of his recently-released double album, “The Act of Forgiveness.”

Aranda’s original material is entirely self-produced and combines varied elements of pop, jazz, soul, folk, classical and electronic music. “The Act of Forgiveness” has been described by Sputnik Music as “some of the most aesthetically striking music that you're likely to hear.”

Aranda himself describes his sound as “cinematic,” and his use of orchestral movements and synthesized soundscapes throughout his records combined with his use of striking and colorful visuals in his live performances certainly prove that description to be accurate.

According to Aranda, the name “ScaryPoolParty” was created on the spot at a backyard show during a time in his life where he was playing just about any gig he could get his hands on.

“I was really just trying to play every day, and to play my own music,” he told this author in a recent interview. At the time Aranda was working two jobs, one at a restaurant as a dishwasher and one at a factory, as well as busking in the streets of downtown Los Angeles and playing regularly at bars and Open Mic events.

“I was playing this pool party, my homie asked me what I wanted to be called and I said ‘ScaryPoolParty,’ and I just stuck with it.”

It was during this time in Aranda’s life that this author first crossed paths with him in a small, musty LA venue (that will not be named) on a weeknight in July of 2016. Aranda and I were sharing the stage at a very late show with approximately eleven other performers in a room filled with about 20 attendees total (artists included).

We engaged in pleasant conversation and I remember being struck by how genuine and passionate he was about his craft. At the time I was not yet a music writer and he was a few years away from being an "American Idol" contestant, but the humility and honesty he gave off then was still present when I reconnected with him most recently during our interview.

A good example of Aranda’s character would be found in his decision to perform only original material on "American Idol," a move that was originally discouraged by his producers. By the Season 17 finale, Aranda had performed seven different original songs on the show, the most done by any contestant in the show’s history. He is also the only contestant to perform four original songs during a season finale episode.

When asked what it was like to go from playing backyard shows to performing on "American Idol" and selling out large venues, Aranda says, “It happened in a really sporadic sort of way… It’s been a non-stop learning experience.”

Aranda says that while the pandemic has not changed his relationship with music from a creative standpoint, it has made him appreciate his relationship with his audience more. “It’s been humbling just having to understand my place in the world as a musician and just trying to do the best I can to the best of my availability.”

He adds, “For me, success comes from having fun when I’m playing and making music. I feel grateful because I know that the journey I’m taking is endless and I feel extremely lucky to be able to play bigger stages and for more people. Success is keeping that happiness I feel from having music as an outlet and never losing that.”

ScaryPoolParty performs at the Uptown Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $35. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within 72 hours prior are required for entry. Face masks are required to be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except when actively eating or drinking. Uptown Theatre is located at 1350 Third St. in downtown Napa. Tickets are available at uptowntheatrenapa.com.