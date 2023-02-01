An evening of romantic jazz: 'Making' Whoopee' at the Napa Valley Museum

Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents “Makin’ Whoopee,” an evening of romantic jazz with pianist Mike Greensill with vocalist Gale Terminello on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The music is inspired by Dave Grusin’s Oscar-nominated and Grammy-winning jazz score for the film “The Fabulous Baker Boys” starring Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer. The event will be held inside the Main Gallery exhibition "Jeff Bridges Pictures," exploring the photography of the Oscar-winning actor, author and acclaimed photographer.

The evening includes sparkling wine, provided by Schramsberg and Crocker & Starr, along with small bites. Tickets are $35 general admission and $20 for museum members —and includes admission to the exhibits. Guests must be 21 and older.

Tickets are on sale via the museum website at napavalleymuseum.org/whoopee, at the museum front desk, and at eventbrite.com/e/makin-whoopee-an-evening-of-romantic-jazz-at-the-museum-tickets-517124482247.

Tickets benefit the museum’s nonprofit arts education programs.

Bridges is a giant of American cinema, with dozens of leading credits to his name, but he is also a renowned photographer whose work has been published in numerous books and exhibitions. For more than 30 years, Bridges has captured the world of moviemaking through scenes shot on a variety of film sets using his specialized Widelux F8 panoramic camera.

The Napa Valley Museum has been able to arrange a showing of Bridge's large scale images of his candid study of Hollywood.

Mike Greensil, who lives in St. Helena, grew up in an English village where an outstanding church choir and choirmaster provided an excellent musical foundation. At the age of 13, he discovered Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Morton, and he began playing clarinet. For most of the 1960s, he gained experience playing in the popular traditional jazz bands. In 1968, he went to Leeds College of Music where for four years he studied with trumpeter Dickie Hawdon, tenor saxophonist Red Price and others, gradually changing from clarinet to piano.

During this time, he took all the local gigs he could find, playing many kinds of music. After his early exposure to Armstrong and Morton, other important influences were pianists Earl "Fatha" Hines, Thelonious Monk, Jimmy Rowles, Ellis Larkins and Wynton Kelly. Following graduation from Leeds, Greensill lived for four years in Hong Kong, working as staff arranger at EMI Records and as accompanist to many visiting American jazz artists.

In 1977, he moved to San Francisco, where in 1981 he met and later married singer Wesla Whitfield. As Whitfield’s musical director, he toured extensively and made 15 CDs between 1986 and 2005. In the early 2000s, he was also resident piano player on West Coast Live, a live radio show on NPR.

In Napa Valley, Greensill has frequently performed at Blue Note Napa and the now-closed Silo's jazz club.

The museum, at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville, has expanded its open hours and is now open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the museum's hours, exhibitions and programs, or to join the museum, visit napavalleymuseum.org or call 707-944-0500.

