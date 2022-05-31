Art Notes: A long last, the John Denver tribute concert

It looks like this time it might really happen. The John Denver tribute concert that has been postponed four times because of COVID-19 surges, is scheduled for Sunday, June 5 at 1 p.m. at the JaM Cellars Ballroom upstairs at the Napa Valley Opera House.

A benefit for Congregation Beth Shalom's Youth and Education Program, it features Jim Curry (www.jimcurrymusic.com) playing the music of the late singer and songwriter of "Rocky Mountain High" fame.

"While he’s not a John Denver impersonator, his natural voice is uncannily like the late singer’s," Kathleen Reynolds wrote in a Register preview last January before the Omicron surge shut down that show.

Prices are $39 and $69 for ages 8 and up and can be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com.

Coming up on Father's Day, June 19, from Congregation Beth Sholom is a musical world tour with the Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra playing its third concert. Napa soprano Debobah Tonella will be featured, singing a Puccini opera selection and “This Is My Beloved” from Kismet.

The orchestra will play music from Ukraine, Norway, France, Great Britain, Russia and Italy in addition to “Danzas de Panama” by the American composer William Grant Still, known as the “dean of Afro-American composers.”

Still, the first American composer to have an opera produced by the New York City Opera, composed the “Afro-American Symphony” in 1930. Among his many firsts, he was the first African-American to conduct a major symphony, and the first to have an opera performed on national television.

Admission for this concert is free but donations are happily accepted. Congregation Beth Shalom is at 1455 Elm St., Napa. More information is at www.napavalleychamberorchestra.com.

It's A Grand Night For Singing

Jarvis Conservatory's "It's a Grand Night For Singing," on June 4 will feature seven Bay Area singers performing a program of arias and other songs under the direction of Frank Johnson.

Sopranos Jordan Elizabeth Best, Gail Simpson and Amber Marsh will sing arias from "Lucia di Lammermoor,"" La Bohème," "Andrea Chénier" and "Adriana Lecouvreur."

Pocket Opera singers Mary Rauh and Chad Somers will offer arias from Bizet's "Carmen," Mozart's "Cosi fan Tutte" and Offenbach's "Grand Duchess of Gerolstein," which will be performed at the Jarvis Conservatory, Friday, June 17.

Angela Jarosz and Sergey Khalikulov will sing arias from upcoming Berkeley Chamber Opera productions of Stravinsky's "Mavra" and Prokofiev's "Maddalena."

There will also be music by Handel, Cole Porter and “Fats” Waller, and from Pulitzer Prize-winner William Bolcom.

Wine and tapas are served at intermission accompanied by music from accordionist Sheri Mignano Crawford.

Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at the box office by 6 p.m. Doors open for general seating at 6:30 and the show is at 7.

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. The website is jarvisconservatory.com.

Art talk at di Rosa

The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art presents an artist's talk with Erik Scollon and curatorial associate Twyla Ruby on June 4 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Gallery 1. It's free with admission or membership.

Scollon and Ruby will be discussing his exhibition, "Anything With a Hole… is Also a Bead."

Scollon is an associate professor and chairman of the first Yyar CORE Studio Program at California College of the Arts.

More information is at dirosaart.org.