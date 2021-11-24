Art Notes: A new Power of Music series

Festival Napa Valley's new Olivia Decker Power of Music series will be publicly launched at their "Sing In the Holidays!" concert at Sausalito’s Cavallo Point Lodge.

The concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, features vocal performances by San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows Simone McIntosh, Christopher Oglesby, Zhengyi Bai, and Esther Tonia, accompanied by pianist Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad.

Launched with a $5 million gift from Festival Napa Valley board member Olivia Decker, the series will showcase globally recognized performing artists and emerging talent in live presentations in Marin County, Napa Valley and beyond.

“I firmly believe that music heals and unites people around the world more than anything else. Supporting Festival Napa Valley to create this series allows me to share my love of music at the highest level of presentation possible,” Decker said.

The Olivia Decker Power of Music Series premiered this fal with private benefit concerts by Michael Fabiano and Ray Chen.

Each concert will be accompanied by a reception featuring wine provided by Festival Napa Valley partner wineries.

For more information, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.