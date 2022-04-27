Art Notes: From Bel Canto to jazz with Dave Chappelle, shows spring up around the valley

The Return of Song

I had a chance to listen to the Napa Valley vocal chamber ensemble Bel Canto rehearse for their upcoming concert, The Return of Song, taking place this weekend. It was, of course, like listening to the angels getting ready for a heavenly show.

Director Ted von Pohle brought together an experienced group of local singers to create the ensemble, which takes its name from the Italian, meaning beautiful song or beautiful singing, in a lush and vibrant style. And they do merit the name.

Singing primarily a cappella, they were working on a variety of songs, chosen, von Pohle explained, by the singers for their first concert since the COVID-19 shutdown. The choices ranged from Charles Standford's "Beati Quorum Via" to "I'm Gonna Sing 'Til the Spirit Moves in My Heart," arranged by Moses Hogan.

Their range was shown as they moved from "Modimo" a Sesotho/Zulu song of praise and celebration, arranged by Michael Barrett, which exploded into life as the singers worked on their accompanying movements, to the sweetly simple "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square," arranged by Kirby Shaw.

They have also included the deeply moving "Alleluia," by Randall Thompson, which premiered in July 1940 at the Berkshire Music Center at Tanglewood. Von Pohle explained that Serge Koussevitzky, director of the Tanglewood Festival, had commissioned the work, requesting a "fanfare," but Thompson, reflecting on the events in Europe, the recent fall of France to the Nazis, chose to write a quieter, more introspective piece. The text consists of two words: "Alleluia," repeated again and again, and "Amen," sung once at the conclusion. As von Pohle observed, the song is fitting for our own times.

What all Bel Canto's music reflected was an overpowering joy in being able to sing in person for an audience again. There are two performances of "The Return of Song": on Friday, April 29, at the United Methodist Church in Napa, and on Sunday, May 1, at Mont La Salle. Both venues have stunning acoustics, fit for celestial singing.

Tickets are $25 for general and $10 for students; some tickets may be available at the door, but advance purchase is recommended at belcantonv.org.

The 'ambassador of joy' in Napa

Evy Warshawski, founder (with her husband, Morrie) of E&M Presents, wants to remind readers trying to think of a good idea for Mother's Day, that "The Joshua Show" will be at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center on Sunday, May 8, with shows at 1 and 3 p.m. The Warshawski's goal in creating E&M Presents was to bring more family-friendly entertainment to the valley, and "ambassador of joy" Joshua Holden has garnered widespread praise for his light-hearted, big-hearted shows that include "puppets, wry commentary, physical comedy --and tap dancing too."

New York Times wrote, "Holden provides families with something wondrous, inspiring and so much fun it makes them happy, but that also encourages them to think about how they can contribute to doing good in the world."

For tickets, information and a video invitation created for Napa audiences, visit www.eandmpresents.org or call 707-224-4353. Kids age 12 and under are invited to bring a friend for free.

Fuller and Greensill at Blue Note

Kellie Fuller and Mike Greensill, joined by bassist Ruth Davies, perform at Blue Note Napa tonight (Thursday, April 28). Their music spans decades of popular songs, evoking, as Fuller's number one fan, her husband publicist Tom Fuller, points out, "a classic piano bar vibe of yesteryear ... like taking a trip in a time machine, minus the smoky room."

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and reservations are strongly recommended. All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated. Purchase tickets and learn more at bluenotenapa.com.

Dave Chappelle at Charles Krug

And speaking of Blue Note, Paul Franson in his weekly newsletter, Napa Valley Life, reported that Blue Note is adding a Jazz Festival to its summer line-up of shows at Charles Krug Winery.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will serve as host for the performances on July 30 and 31 which feature artist-in-residence Robert Glasper, as well as Erykah Badu, Ledisi, D Smoke, Terrace Martin and BJ the Chicago Kid.

Franson commented, "It’s not the traditional improvised jazz I know best with performers like Larry Vuckovich and Mike Greensill, but I guess 'jazz' is a big tent."

Walking Each Other Home: A Choral Remembrance

The Healing Threshold Singers of Napa will share their music on Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Park in Napa. Part of an international choir organization with 200 chapters around the world, the Threshold Choir sings in groups of two to four to people at the threshold of life, including sick and dying people.

Their Sunday vigil is planned for those who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, their families and "anyone else in the community who wants to come and listen to our songs."

"Our vision is a world where all of life’s thresholds are honored with compassion and shared through song," their announcement read "We sing to individuals in their home, care facility or hospital. Our gift to each person is our song. There is no charge for our service.

For more information about the group, email Healingthresholdsingers@gmail.com or call 707-287-2024.