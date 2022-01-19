 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Art Notes

Art Notes: News from the Napa community

Mozart

Napa Valley Music Associates' "Mozart in Napa Valley" concert is on Jan. 30 at Churchill Manor B&B, 485 Brown St., Napa.

 Dreamstime

 Mozart in Napa Valley

Napa Valley Music Associates will celebrate their 31 years in the Napa Valley, as well as Wolfgang Mozart's 266th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 30. The 27th annual "Mozart in Napa Valley" begins at 1:30 p.m. at Churchill Manor B&B, 485 Brown St., Napa.

Performing artists include mezzo-soprano Taraneh Seta, pianist Mark Osten, violinist assen Todorov and pianist Elena Akopova. 

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. 

Napa Valley Music Associates provides professional music training in addition to concerts and programs for the community. 

AAUW Authors Forum 2022

Alka Joshi is the featured author for the 2022 Authors Forum, an online event to be held on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 P.M. hosted by the Napa County American Association of University Women. Alka is the author of "The Henna Artist" and "The Secret Keeper of Jaipur." She will be interviewed by Shobha Rao, author of "Girls Burn Brighter," who was a guest speaker for the 2020 Authors Forum.

Tickets are $40. All proceeds will fund scholarships for local women and girls offered by the Napa County AAUW Scholarship Foundation. Buy your tickets through Eventbrite at bit.ly/AuthorsForum2022 or by going to Eventbrite.com and searching for Napa Authors Forum 2022.

Tickets can also be purchased by sending a check to Toby Mitchell at 26 Lighthouse Ct., Napa 94559. Indicate your email address on the memo line of your check so you can receive the Zoom invitation. Recordings will be available if you are not able to watch live.

Zoom invitations will be sent to all attendees. Books are available for purchase from Napa Bookmine. Please mention the AAUW Author Forum as a portion of the sales will be donated to the Scholarship Foundation.

News from Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory has decided to cancel the February performance of "A Grand Night for Singing," due to the Omicron surge in Napa. After a hiatus caused by the COVID-10 pandemic, the popular monthly series returned in January. The organizers said they are planning to present their next "Grand Night" in March.

Meanwhile, they will show "I'm Your Man," on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 3 and 7 p.m. as part of the Letitia Jarvis Art Flim Series. Germany's Official Selection for the Best International Feature Film category of the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, "I'm Your Man," is a playful romance about relationships, love, and what it means to be human in the modern age.

In order to obtain funds for her research, Alma (Maren Eggert) is persuaded to participate in an unusual study. For three weeks she will live with Tom (Dan Stevens), a humanoid robot designed to be her perfect life partner.

Tickets are $15. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com

The format change Jan. 3 turned KVON into the county's first 24-hour, all-Spanish broadcast outlet.

