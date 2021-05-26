 Skip to main content
Art Notes: Sing Napa Valley presents 'Love is in the Air'
Art Notes: Sing Napa Valley presents 'Love is in the Air'

Sing Napa Valley presents "Love is in the Air," a virtual salon featuring love songs in a variety of genres, available to viewers on YouTube on June 6. 

The program includes:

• “That’s Amore" by baritone Ben Covone”;

• Two original songs by Sing Napa Valley’s accompanist, Ellen Patterson;

• “Caught Up in You” by J & the Undercover Hustlers, featuring Jeanette and Paul Fuqua, Brian Frost, and Scot Cleveland;

• “To Sir with Love” sung by Mary Ellen Ziegler;

• "Blue Bayou" sung by Ronnie Riddell;

• “Come What May,” a duet sung by Sharron Emig and Dana Zaccone;

• “Kiss Me" by singer/songwriter Shelby Lanterman;

• “It Had to Be You” sung by Susan Dunaway-Tsujihara;

• “Love Is in the Air” sung by Sweetie Pies' owner Toni Chiapetta.

Other performers include Jen Deterville, David Foushee, Richard Forde, and Camden Gilgallon.

Videos for the salon performance will be posted to YouTube by 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. The salon is free, but Sing Napa Valley gladly welcomes donations of any size because they have been unable to rehearse or produce concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sing Napa Valley is looking forward to returning to live performances as soon as it is safe to resume rehearsals. "Carmina Burana" and "Songs of the ‘60s" are in the pipeline for future performances.

Donations via text message can be made by texting Napa to 41444; checks can be mailed to Sing Napa Valley, PO Box 2774, Napa, CA 94558; and credit card or debit card charges can be made by calling 707-255-4662.

The Napa Fire Department has put together an educational video parody based on the original Talking Heads' song and video titled “Burning Down the House”. Their version is called "“Don’t Burn Down Your House.”

