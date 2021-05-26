Art Notes: Sing Napa Valley presents 'Love is in the Air'

Sing Napa Valley presents "Love is in the Air," a virtual salon featuring love songs in a variety of genres, available to viewers on YouTube on June 6.

The program includes:

• “That’s Amore" by baritone Ben Covone”;

• Two original songs by Sing Napa Valley’s accompanist, Ellen Patterson;

• “Caught Up in You” by J & the Undercover Hustlers, featuring Jeanette and Paul Fuqua, Brian Frost, and Scot Cleveland;

• “To Sir with Love” sung by Mary Ellen Ziegler;

• "Blue Bayou" sung by Ronnie Riddell;

• “Come What May,” a duet sung by Sharron Emig and Dana Zaccone;

• “Kiss Me" by singer/songwriter Shelby Lanterman;

• “It Had to Be You” sung by Susan Dunaway-Tsujihara;

• “Love Is in the Air” sung by Sweetie Pies' owner Toni Chiapetta.

Other performers include Jen Deterville, David Foushee, Richard Forde, and Camden Gilgallon.