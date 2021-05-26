Art Notes: Sing Napa Valley presents 'Love is in the Air'

Sing Napa Valley presents "Love is in the Air," a virtual salon featuring love songs in a variety of genres, available to viewers on YouTube on June 6.
The program includes:
• “That’s Amore" by baritone Ben Covone”;
• Two original songs by Sing Napa Valley’s accompanist, Ellen Patterson;
• “Caught Up in You” by J & the Undercover Hustlers, featuring Jeanette and Paul Fuqua, Brian Frost, and Scot Cleveland;
• “To Sir with Love” sung by Mary Ellen Ziegler;
• "Blue Bayou" sung by Ronnie Riddell;
• “Come What May,” a duet sung by Sharron Emig and Dana Zaccone;
• “Kiss Me" by singer/songwriter Shelby Lanterman;
• “It Had to Be You” sung by Susan Dunaway-Tsujihara;
• “Love Is in the Air” sung by Sweetie Pies' owner Toni Chiapetta.
Other performers include Jen Deterville, David Foushee, Richard Forde, and Camden Gilgallon.
Videos for the salon performance will be posted to YouTube by 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. The salon is free, but Sing Napa Valley gladly welcomes donations of any size because they have been unable to rehearse or produce concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sing Napa Valley is looking forward to returning to live performances as soon as it is safe to resume rehearsals. "Carmina Burana" and "Songs of the ‘60s" are in the pipeline for future performances.
Donations via text message can be made by texting Napa to 41444; checks can be mailed to Sing Napa Valley, PO Box 2774, Napa, CA 94558; and credit card or debit card charges can be made by calling 707-255-4662.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Amodel railroad group’s battle to stay at the Napa Valley Expo has reached the end of the line — and with it, more than half a century of buil…
With a $1 billion valuation, the home-sharing startup Pacaso is the business world’s newest unicorn. But neighbors of Pacaso’s St. Helena hous…
Napa County supervisors on Tuesday accepted Sheriff John Robertson’s resignation effective June 26 and tentatively appointed Capt. Oscar Ortiz…
A Napa Superior Court jury found that a Napa State Hospital patient convicted in the 1980s of a horrific crime against a 3-month-old infant in…
Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Bronco Wine Company’s south Napa storage center were able to save 90% of the warehouse structure and 80…
All aboard! The Napa Valley Wine Train is initially offering a six-hour experience with a four-course meal and winery tours.
Calistoga's Charlotte Williams has started a business renting out goats to graze through Napa Valley's abundant underbrush, reducing the fuel …
Napa County's gross wine grape value for 2020 fell 50% amid the pandemic and wildfires.
Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.
BottleRock Napa Valley will return on Labor Day weekend with headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Th…