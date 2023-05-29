Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If you’ve never seen or heard Billy Strings and his band, you might initially mistake them for a traditional bluegrass unit. The instruments are what you’d expect—banjo, fiddle, mandolin, bass and guitar. Their fundamental form clearly harkens to the founders: Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, J.D Crowe et al. But that’s just their point of departure.

William Lee Apostol is a 30-year-old guitar demon and singer from Michigan, his stage name a gift from his aunt. On Friday at BottleRock Napa Valley, accompanied by Jarrod Walker on mandolin, Billy Failing on banjo, Royal Masat on bass and Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Strings gave a packed and enthusiastic crowd at the JaM Cellars Stage 75 minutes of spectacular genre-stretching string band music.

In between the fireworks they played some superb straight-ahead bluegrass, for example “Tennessee,” “Ocean of Diamonds” and “Red Daisy,” which won the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Award for Song of the Year.

Strings’ technique, his amazing speed and precision, were particularly on display on the solos and fills when the tempos went breakneck, including “Dust in a Baggie” and “Everything’s the Same.” But what especially separates Strings from his bluegrass elders are his freedom from traditional genre and his stage presence.

His song “Away from the Mire” could have been at home with the Grateful Dead, Phish or the Dave Matthews Band. It is an extended jam – often as long as 10 to 12 minutes. In it, Strings moves from a traditional bluegrass opening to jazz to distorted rock to psychedelia, his acoustic guitar sounding anything but acoustic. In this song and similar passages in others he is not just technically spectacular; he is in effect expanding a genre to the point of inventing something new.

Another bluegrass virtuoso who pushes the boundaries of the genre is the mandolinist Chris Thile, known mostly for his work with Punch Brothers. Thile’s creative freedom tilts toward J. S. Bach while Strings is more likely to emulate Jimi Hendrix. And in his performance on Friday Strings looked and moved like a rock star, sprinting from one end of the stage to the other, throwing his long hair around like a heavy metal headbanger, which he was as a teenager.

Traditional bluegrass musicians were serious, even stiff. Not so Mr. Strings. Introducing himself, he said, “I’m Bill and it’s a thrill.” Riffing on the name of the festival, he quoted Tom Waits: “I’d rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy.”

This concert was a joy. Strings’ music and energy are contagious. It is no surprise that many of his fans, Deadhead-like, follow him from city to city when he is on tour. Bluegrass fan or not, consider catching a Billy Strings concert if you can.

Strings has released three studio albums: “Turmoil & Tinfoil” (2017); “Home” (2019), which won the Grammy Award for the year’s Best Bluegrass Album, and “Renewal” (2021). In 2022 he released “Me/And/Dad,” a collaboration with his father Terry Barber.

His next Northern California appearances will be this fall, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Oct. 4 and at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford, Oct. 6 and 7. Tickets are available at billystrings.com.

David Kerns is a Napa-based journalist and novelist.

