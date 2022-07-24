Blue Note Jazz debuts at Charles Krug

When the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival was announced, it sold out in two hours. The organizers added a third day (as well as a waiting list).

This weekend July 29-31, it gets underway at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, where more than 20 jazz musicians will perform on multiple stages amongst the oak and bay trees of the Napa Valley’s oldest continuously run winery.

I asked Alex Kurland, director of programming and talent acquisition at Blue Note Entertainment Group, what is the difference between jazz and other kinds of music?

He initially was at a loss for words, but then said this:

“Improvisation is the DNA of Jazz. It draws an influence from life, and blues, the deep history in New Orleans and it has an African influence. It’s a world unto its own in terms of a musical style. It’s very complex music that artists spend their entire lives studying. It’s very much a pursuit.

"It’s a search. It can be open and free, but also composed and structured. There isn’t one answer to explain what jazz is. It is different to every artist in every way. It is based on the life of the artist. Their own unique and personal expression.”

Most music festivals don’t have a unifying theme. The acts booked perform independently of one another. This festival is different. The unifying lynchpin is a musician named Robert Glasper.

Kurland said, “If the artist Robert Glasper, as a person, were a music festival, this would be it. All of the artists in the festival are in his circle. They are all part of his story - stylistically or literally or culturally.”

So, who is Robert Glasper?

Glasper is a pianist, songwriter, musical arranger and record producer. He’s collaborated with many of today’s most renowned jazz musicians. He’s won four Grammys, most recently for the first installment of his series called “Black Radio,” a genre busting project whose first installment debuted on four different charts at the same time. “Black Radio III” is currently streaming on all platforms and features “Black Superhero,” a meditation on the challenges black men face raising children in America today.

According to Kurland, the festival will be like Glasper’s family reunion because of a deep connection between Glasper and all of the artists who are coming to Krug. He says this is intentional. “Anyone can book a bunch of artists for a show. We want to make something meaningful."

Glasper has some pretty cool friends. All three days will be hosted by the stand up comedian Dave Chapelle.On Friday night, Snoop Dogg will perform a set, followed by a band called Dinner Party a collaboration betwee,n Glasper, Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington, which will happen only for this festival.

Also on Friday will be a live taping of "The Midnight Miracle," a podcast that is part salon, part variety show, and gives the listener a sonically provocative peek into the mind of its hosts: Talib Kweli, yasiin bey and Dave Chappelle.

But nobody can predict the best part of this musical event. That is, the spontaneous collaborations that will happen when you get good friends who are great musicians together in a beautiful setting with their instruments in front of an audience.

There will be unplanned surprises from a musical cros- pollination that can only result from so many artists in one place. Talented entertainers with deep respect for one another, all on the same stage, are bound to make great music.

For more information go to bluenotejazzfestival.com/napa.