Blue Note Napa returns to live inside shows with Fuller and Greensill

Singer Kellie Fuller is beset with a dilemma facing many women who have spent the last year and a half wearing sweats: What to wear and where to find a dress.
Meanwhile, pianist Mike Greensill — who has done his shows online during this time — promises that he will wear pants.
The two are preparing for their show, the first Blue Note Napa will present in its renovated inside space since the pandemic shutdown began.
Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio perform at Blue Note at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. In addition to Greensill, the trio includes Mark Lee on drums and Bruce Davies on bass.
"I am beyond happy," said Fuller as she and Greensill talked about the upcoming show. "This will be the first, live, proper gig since the shut-down. I know I am going to cry. That's how much this means to me."
"I am just so happy that [Blue Note managing director] Ken Tesler decided to ask local people to do the first show," she added. "I know it's a way of thanking locals for their support during this terrible time."
Greensill and Fuller have performed together since they first met when she was host of the local radio show, "Kellie in the Morning."
This was when she learned that the acclaimed jazz pianist Mike Greensill and his wife, Wesla Whitfield, renown for her interpretations of the Great American Songbook, had quietly moved to St. Helena.
"I knew I had to get them on the show," Fuller said.
During the interview, they discovered that Fuller herself was a chanteuse, with a base of fans in her native Napa. When Greensill and Whitfield later performed at Silo's Jazz Club in Napa, they invited Fuller to come up and perform with them.
"I did," Fuller said, "and Mike said, 'We should work together some time.' He might have said that to everyone but I wasn't going to let that go. I followed it up."
Fuller had studied opera and classical music before taking a hiatus to raise her two children with her husband, Tom Fuller. As she began to return to her dream of a career as a singer, she found a mentor in Whitfield and an accompanist and arranger in Greensill. "He is just amazing," she said.
Whitfield died of cancer in 2018, and Fuller continued to work with Greensill, including in shows at Blue Note Napa, which she describes as "a thrill for any singer. Blue Note is known all over the world."
The vivacious Fuller was enjoying a blossoming career; she and Greensill and his trio were planning a road tour that was going to begin in March 2020.
And we all know what happened that month.
"I've went in and out of depression," during the shelter-at-home time, Fuller admitted. "Music is my joy."
Greensill, meanwhile, found an unexpected turn in his storied career as he began to performing weekly shows on Facebook that combine his piano music with stories and often his own compositions.
One of his latest. which he played on Oct. 16, after the GIants-Dodgers playoff game, was titled "The Ump That Broke My Heart," and concluded with the line, "It wouldn't have been so bad, if it hadn't been the Dodgers."
His Jazz in the Afternoon shows, generally Friday at 3 p.m., have garnered world-wide followers. "There's a group of women who call themselves the Greensillies," he said with a chuckle. "They talk back and forth during the show. I don't hear it, but sometimes after a show, I check in on what they said."
"I feel blessed that I got to do this," Greensill added. "It helped me financially. And I felt like it was back when I was doing radio shows."
And, of course, all of us who have been Zooming for these countless months know that one of the few pleasures of these online meetings is you can wear — or not wear — whatever you choose. Which is why he has promised to dust off a pair of pants for the Blue Note show.
Fuller and Greensill were mum about what they'll be playing at Blue Note but both agreed that mingled in with favorites, "there will be some surprises."
Fuller said they are confident about playing inside, especially after the recent BottleRock festival in Napa, which attracted 120,000 people, from which there were only 11 recorded cases of COVID-19 traced back to the event.
"People were 96 percent vaccinated," she said. "And just so happy to be out and hearing music."
It will be the same joyful atmosphere at Blue Note on Nov. 11, Fuller predicted, noting that proof of vaccinations will be required to attend the show.
"It is going to be 100 percent celebration," she said.
For tickets and information, visit bluenotenapa.com.
