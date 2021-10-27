Blue Note Napa returns to live inside shows with Fuller and Greensill

Greensill, meanwhile, found an unexpected turn in his storied career as he began to performing weekly shows on Facebook that combine his piano music with stories and often his own compositions.

One of his latest. which he played on Oct. 16, after the GIants-Dodgers playoff game, was titled "The Ump That Broke My Heart," and concluded with the line, "It wouldn't have been so bad, if it hadn't been the Dodgers."

His Jazz in the Afternoon shows, generally Friday at 3 p.m., have garnered world-wide followers. "There's a group of women who call themselves the Greensillies," he said with a chuckle. "They talk back and forth during the show. I don't hear it, but sometimes after a show, I check in on what they said."

"I feel blessed that I got to do this," Greensill added. "It helped me financially. And I felt like it was back when I was doing radio shows."

And, of course, all of us who have been Zooming for these countless months know that one of the few pleasures of these online meetings is you can wear — or not wear — whatever you choose. Which is why he has promised to dust off a pair of pants for the Blue Note show.

Fuller and Greensill were mum about what they'll be playing at Blue Note but both agreed that mingled in with favorites, "there will be some surprises."