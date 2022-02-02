Blue Note presents 'The Lounge Session: Kellie Fuller and Mike Greensill Trio perform on Feb.10

Blue Note Napa presents “The Lounge Session,” a special performance by acclaimed Bay Area vocalist Kellie Fuller with the legendary Mike Greensill on piano on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

Warm up for Valentine's weekend with a classic piano bar vibe of yesteryear, as the duo offers tunes spanning the decades. It's like taking a trip in the time machine - minus the smoky room.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.

Tickets range from $10 to $20 and reservations can be made at www.bluenotenapa.com. Advance reservations are strongly recommended, and all attendees are required to be fully vaccinated.

Kellie Fuller cannot be locked into a single genre or decade as she performs beloved songs and hidden gems spanning the early 1900s to the 1980s. Fuller delivers wonderful surprises as she brings jazz, blues, R&B and The Great American Songbook to the stage with her own blend of humor and energy.

Well known in his role as musical director to vocalist Wesla Whitfield with whom he recorded 20 albums, Mike Greensill has played for many venues and shows including Sedge Thomson’s weekly Public Radio's West Coast Live, San Francisco’s The Rrazz Room and Society Café’, and New York’s Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Room.

Blue Note Napa, at 1030 Main St. on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera House, is a 180-seat jazz club and restaurant, where guests enjoy performances of world renowned and local Bay Area artists alike.

For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.