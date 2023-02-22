BottleRock Napa Valley has announced a series of AfterDark shows in Napa, San Francisco, Berkeley and Menlo Park, featuring many of the 10th anniversary 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley musical artists and other guests.

These performances, produced by BottleRock Presents, begin on May 23 and extend through the festival weekend.

Tickets for all 2023 BottleRock AfterDark shows were to go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

The lineup of 2023 BottleRock AfterDark shows includes:

Tuesday, May 23

MEUTE at The Fillmore, San Francisco

Thursday, May 25

The Smashing Pumpkins with special guest Great Northern at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs with special guest Mama Said at Uptown Theatre, Napa

Beach Weather at Cafe Du Nord, San Francisco

Phantogram at UC Theatre, Berkeley

Lucius at The Guild Theatre, Menlo Park

Friday, May 26

Thee Sacred Souls at Uptown Theatre, Napa

Yung Gravy with special guests Joey Valence & Brae at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

Danielle Ponder at Cafe Du Nord, San Francisco

The Wrecks with special guest Paris Jackson at August Hall, San Francisco

Saturday, May 27

Thievery Corporation at Uptown Theatre, Napa

The Struts with special guest Mac Saturn at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

Yung Gravy with special guests Joey Valence & Brae at August Hall, San Francisco

Raekwon & Ghostface Killah (of Wu-Tang Clan) at UC Theatre, Berkeley

Sunday, May 28

Lucius at Uptown Theatre, Napa

Cautious Clay with special guest Thunderstorm Artis at August Hall, San Francisco

Peter Cat Recording Co. at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

The BottleRock AfterDark shows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom and Uptown Theatre in Napa are within easy walking distance from the BottleRock festival grounds at the Napa Valley Expo, providing continued musical entertainment after the final notes of the festival each evening.

BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins plus more than 70 additional acts, takes place at the Expo in downtown Napa from May 26 to May 28.

Single-day general admission tickets are $189 per person and are available at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

To keep up to date, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.

