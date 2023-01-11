BottleRock Napa Valley announces daily line-up, opens sales for single day tickets

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Single-day general admission tickets are $189 per person; single-day VIP tickets are $399 per person and single-day Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $749 per person. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their single-day tickets early.
BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 features headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins plus more than 70 additional acts combining the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts.
The 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup, to date, includes:
-- Friday, May 26: Post Malone, The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Strings, Bastille, Phantogram, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Lucius, Nicky Youre, War, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, KennyHoopla, Jean Dawson, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather, Tom Odell, Starcrawler, The Stone Foxes, Moonalice, Ayleen Valentine, paris jackson, Great Northern, Peter Cat Recording Co., Sgt. Splendor, High Noon
-- Saturday, May 27: Lizzo, Duran Duran, Leon Bridges, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Dayglow, Ashe, Cautious Clay, Lupe Fiasco, Jax, Álvaro Díaz, MEUTE, Maude Latour, Arden Jones, The Unlikely Candidates, Sudan Archives, Danielle Ponder, Particle Kid, Mac Saturn, GARZA, East Forest, The Silverado Pickups, Spring Summer, Napa Valley Youth Symphony
-- Sunday, May 28: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Quinn XCII, Teddy Swims, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, The Struts, Warren G (Silent Disco), half•alive, Joey Valence & Brae, The Wrecks, The 502s, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Monophonics, Cimafunk, Little Stranger, The Alive, Thunderstorm Artis, Oke Junior, Mama Said, Honeyboys
BottleRock Napa Valley also presents the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a mashup of cooking demonstrations with chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2023 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.
Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the guitar virtuoso and musical innovator who died Tuesday. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, called him a “six-stringed warrior” with a “limitless” imagination. Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi called Beck “distinctively brilliant.” Kiss singer and guitarist Paul Stanley says Beck “blazed a trail impossible to follow.” Kinks guitarist Dave Davies and Whitesnake singer David Coverdale both said they are heartbroken over Beck's death. Rod Stewart credited Beck with bringing him and Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood to the U.S. and that they “never looked back” after that.
More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are about to go on trial. Jury selection begins Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against them. Jury selection is expected to last three weeks. The trial is expected to last into March.