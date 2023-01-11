BottleRock Napa Valley announces daily line-up, opens sales for single day tickets

More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are about to go on trial. Jury selection begins Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against them. Jury selection is expected to last three weeks. The trial is expected to last into March.