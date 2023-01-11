 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BottleRock Napa Valley announces daily line-up, opens sales for single day tickets

  • Updated
Singer Sheryl Crow is scheduled to perform at BottleRock Napa Valley in May.

BottleRock Napa Valley announced its daily line-up for the 2023 festival and will open up single day ticket sales on Thursday, Jan. 12, at noon.

All of the three-day passes have sold out for the music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival taking place at the Napa Valley Expo on May 26-28.

Single-day general admission tickets are $189 per person; single-day VIP tickets are $399 per person and single-day Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $749 per person. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their single-day tickets early.

BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 features headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins plus more than 70 additional acts combining the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts.

The 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup, to date, includes:

 -- Friday, May 26: Post Malone, The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Strings, Bastille, Phantogram, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Lucius, Nicky Youre, War, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, KennyHoopla, Jean Dawson, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather, Tom Odell, Starcrawler, The Stone Foxes, Moonalice, Ayleen Valentine, paris jackson, Great Northern, Peter Cat Recording Co., Sgt. Splendor, High Noon

 -- Saturday, May 27: Lizzo, Duran Duran, Leon Bridges, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Dayglow, Ashe, Cautious Clay, Lupe Fiasco, Jax, Álvaro Díaz, MEUTE, Maude Latour, Arden Jones, The Unlikely Candidates, Sudan Archives, Danielle Ponder, Particle Kid, Mac Saturn, GARZA, East Forest, The Silverado Pickups, Spring Summer, Napa Valley Youth Symphony

 -- Sunday, May 28: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Quinn XCII, Teddy Swims, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, The Struts, Warren G (Silent Disco), half•alive, Joey Valence & Brae, The Wrecks, The 502s, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Monophonics, Cimafunk, Little Stranger, The Alive, Thunderstorm Artis, Oke Junior, Mama Said, Honeyboys

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a mashup of cooking demonstrations with chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2023 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

Info, bottlerocknapavalley.com.

