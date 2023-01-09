BottleRock Napa Valley's 10th year leads with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran

When Latitude 38 Entertainment's chief executive Dave Graham and his partners Justin Dragoo and Jason Scoggins took over BottleRock Napa Valley in 2014, they were navigating new territory. “We were each business smart,” Graham said by telephone last week, “but we knew little about the music space.”

Their education over the past decade has been progressive and deep. They know more and are more connected to the music festival industry and, Graham said, they are considerably more efficient at executing their plans each year and anticipating and dealing with challenges.

As he has consistently done in the past, the BottleRock CEO put the total fan experience front and center—not just the quantity and quality of the musical lineup, but the comfort and security of the physical environment as well as the quality of the food and beverage services, which have made the most of the culinary assets of Napa Valley. He said there will be significant enhancements for 2023, which will be announced later in the spring.

Graham also emphasized the festival’s continuing attention to musical diversity. “We look for cutting-edge artists,” he said, “but we always want to have something for our older fans.”

This is exemplified by BottleRock's choice of headliners for 2023—on the one hand, recent stars Post Malone, Lizzo and Lil Nas X, and on the other, established rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers and Duran Duran, both of whom are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and The Smashing Pumpkins.

The BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 lineup The full announced lineup for BottleRock 2023 is:

The BottleRock CEO said that this is the deepest lineup they’ve ever had. Beyond the headliners, there’s a collection of major artists including Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, The Struts and dozens more.

This year, the festival continues its tradition of featuring local artists. A partial list includes Oke Junior, Mama Said Band, Honeyboys and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Asked about his tips for performers who may be under the radar for many attendees, Graham highlighted a handful:

-- guitarist Billy Strings, a star in bluegrass world, but likely unknown to many rock, pop and hip-hop fans;

-- singer/songwriter/producer Cautious Clay;

-- blues guitarist and singer Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, a 23-year-old phenom who has been described as the next B.B. King:

-- Particle Kid (J. Micah Nelson, son of Willie and brother of Lukas), whose website says that he “presents music, visual art and curious quantum creations.”

BottleRock 2023: the details

The 10th anniversary edition of BottleRock Napa Valley will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St. in Napa. Three-day festival tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon PST.

Three-day general admission is $389 per person; three-day VIP admission, $979 per person; three-day Skydeck admission, $1,799 per person; three-day Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite access, $1,899 per person, and three-day Platinum access, $5,495 per person. Tickets can be purchased at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

