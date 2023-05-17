For 41 years, from 1976 through 2017, Mike Campbell was the lead guitarist, co-writer and co-producer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. This year he will bring his own band, The Dirty Knobs, to Napa — first to the Uptown Theatre on May 25, then to BottleRock Napa Valley May 26.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

On the phone last month from his home in Southern California, Campbell talked about his contrasting roles and responsibilities in the Heartbreakers and The Dirty Knobs.

“In the Heartbreakers,” he said, “I was pretty well considered the co-captain, which is what Tom called me. I was second in command and had a lot to do with the arrangements and the recordings, and helping support Tom, who was the leader of the group. My role was to play guitar and kind of lead the band and be a supporting member, which I loved.

“In The Dirty Knobs, I don't have to answer to anybody. I'm the boss and I have to make the decisions of what we're going to do, what I'm going to say, what we're going to play. So I have total freedom to lead the proceedings in any direction I want. That's how it's different from the Heartbreakers. It's a more commanding role; it's a more demanding role, also. I have more responsibility, but it's still freedom to do things the way I want to do them.

“It's definitely more difficult to stand at the microphone and sing and focus on singing in tune, remembering all the words, and including the audience in the experience, talking to them and bringing them in, maybe getting them to sing along here and there. It's a whole other role than in the Heartbreakers, where I would just play guitar and smile and have fun. Tom did a lot of the heavy lifting. Now I do the heavy lifting, but I've found that I'm really comfortable with it. I've gotten used to it and I feel very comfortable being able to talk to the audience and lead the band. I really enjoy it.”

Campbell said that the increased freedom in The Dirty Knobs is reflected in the set lists. “With the Heartbreakers,” he said, “we had so many hits that a lot of times our shows were similar to one another because we had to play certain songs every night. That limited us in being able to be freer to try things out that maybe the audience had not heard before.

“With The Dirty Knobs, we don't really have any hits except for some of the Heartbreakers’ songs, which I occasionally do. So there's freedom there to take the music in any direction that feels right in the moment. Some of the songs may be extended, some of the songs may be things that we haven't rehearsed that much, but we just go for it on the stage, and the audience is in there with us in the moment having fun. It's a looser approach, and really satisfying.”

After Tom Petty’s death in October 2017, Campbell was asked to tour in 2018 and 2019 with Fleetwood Mac to fill the void left by Lindsey Buckingham, who had left the band.

“That was a new challenge for me because I'm used to playing my own songs,” Campbell recalled. “I took it on because I really love the music, and I have the greatest respect for Lindsey Buckingham, and they wanted me to be in the band and cover that end of the stage. I worked very hard, and I learned a lot, but it was a different challenge, something I wasn't used to. Learning the bits that had to be played, I wanted to do the songs justice and do them as close as I could when they needed to be. And I think I did a pretty good job.

BottleRock preview: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, the latest heir to the Mississippi blues tradition, will perform at BottleRock on May 28.

“Once we got out on tour, it was smooth sailing. Once I settled in and I knew what I was doing, I was very comfortable being on the stage in the bigger venues with them, and they treated me so well. And we went around the world. It was like the most amazing first-class vacation I've had in my life. It was a lot of work at first, but once we got rolling, it was just like rolling off a log.”

Over the decades, outside of his band memberships, Campbell has collaborated with a who’s-who of musical stars in the recording studio. As a guitarist, songwriter or recording producer, he has worked with Stevie Nicks, Don Henley, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Warren Zevon, Randy Newman, Roy Orbison, Roger McGuinn, Bob Seger, John Prine, Joe Cocker, Jackson Browne, Taj Mahal, Johnny Cash, Linda Ronstadt and Neil Diamond, among others.

“I've had a charmed life,” Campbell said. “I've been so blessed to meet a lot of my heroes. As my career went on, I've played with a lot of the people that I started out being inspired by and looking up to as idols. And quite a few of them I actually got to meet and work with and have them show me respect for what I do. And that's very satisfying in a slightly different way than say, just being in the Heartbreakers, which should be enough for anybody.

“But I've been very charmed, and I've had a lot of luck and come in touch with a lot of people over the years that have really been glorious for me.”

The Dirty Knobs are Mike Campbell on lead guitar and lead vocals, Chris Holt on guitar, Lance Morrison on bass and longtime Heartbreaker Steve Ferrone on drums. The band has released two albums, “Wreckless Abandon” in 2020 and “External Combustion” last year.

Uptown Theatre Napa, Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Napa’s Mama Said Band will open the show. Tickets $40-70 at ticketmaster.com.

BottleRock Napa Valley, Friday, May 26, 5:45 p.m., Allianz Stage at the Napa Valley Expo. General information and single-day general admission pass $189 at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Photos: BottleRock then and now BottleRock 2013 BottleRock 2013 BottleRock 2013 producers BottleRock 2022 Day 3 Napa Valley Youth Symphony at BottleRock Napa Valley Youth Symphony at BottleRock BottleRock 2022 Day 3 BottleRock 2022 Day 3 BottleRock 2022 Day 3 BottleRock silent disco BottleRock, May 29-May 31 Sound levels at BottleRock BottleRock 2015 BottleRock 2015 Snoop Dogg performs 2016: Taylor Hawkins Red Hot Chili Peppers BottleRock 2016 BottleRock 2016 BottleRock 2016 BottleRock 2016 Foo Fighters at BottleRock 2017: BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 2 BottleRock 2017, Day 3 BottleRock 2017, Day 3 BottleRock 2017 BottleRock 2017 Billy Idol 2018 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 2 BottleRock 2018 Thievery Corporation at BottleRock 2018 BottleRock 2018, Day 3 BottleRock 2018, Day 3 BottleRock 2018, Day 3 Gary Clark Jr. BottleRock 2019, Day 3 BottleRock 2019, Day 3 BottleRock 2019, Day 3 BottleRock 2019, Day 3 Mexican Institute of Sound at BottleRock 2014 Matisyahu at BottleRock BottleRock 2014 BottleRock 2014: David Kerns diary BottleRock 2014 BottleRock 2014 No Doubt at BottleRock BottleRock 2015 BottleRock 2015 BottleRock 2015 BottleRock 2015