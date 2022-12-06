 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BottleRock ticket presale for Napa residents

Thousands of fans packed BottleRock's JaM Cellars stage as P!nk sang "Get the Party Started," "Just Like a Pill" and her other hits during BottleRock's prime-time showcase on the third and final night of the Napa music festival in May.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

BottleRock Napa Valley will release a limited number of tickets for sale to Napa residents only on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. 

The presale includes three-day general admission, VIP, Skydeck, Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suites, and Platinum tickets to the 10th annual music, wine, culinary and craft brew festival, scheduled for May 26 -28, 2023 at the Napa Valley Expo. 

Napa resident three-day presale tickets will be available at BottleRockNapaValley.com while supplies last. To be eligible, each purchaser’s shipping address will require a Napa County ZIP code. 

The presale three-day ticket prices are:

-- 3-Day General Admission, $379

-- 3-Day VIP $,979

-- 3-Day Skydeck, $1,799

-- 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite, $1,899

-- 3-Day Platinum $5,495

Presale tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 while supplies last. 

For more information, visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

