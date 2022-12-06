BottleRock ticket presale for Napa residents

FOR THE REGISTER
BottleRock Napa Valley will release a limited number of tickets for sale to Napa residents only on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
The presale includes three-day general admission, VIP, Skydeck, Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suites, and Platinum tickets to the 10th annual music, wine, culinary and craft brew festival, scheduled for May 26 -28, 2023 at the Napa Valley Expo.
Napa resident three-day presale tickets will be available at
BottleRockNapaValley.com while supplies last. To be eligible, each purchaser’s shipping address will require a Napa County ZIP code.
The presale three-day ticket prices are:
-- 3-Day General Admission, $379
-- 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite, $1,899
Presale tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 while supplies last.
For more information, visit
www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.
Photos: BottleRock then and now
BottleRock 2013
Crowds cheered the closing performance by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis on the opening night of Napa's first BottleRock festival May 8, 2013.
Register file photo
BottleRock 2013
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts performed May 9, 2013, at the Napa Valley Expo during the inaugural BottleRock music festival. Hours before showtime, Jett threatened to cancel the performance unless the band was paid in full and in advance, BottleRock's first-year co-producer Gabe Meyers later testified in bankruptcy court.
Register file photo
BottleRock 2013 producers
Bob Vogt (left) and Gabe Meyers, who co-produced Napa's first BottleRock music festival in May 2013, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. District Court the following year amid millions of dollars in debt.
Register file photos
BottleRock 2022 Day 3
Thousands of spectators cheered BottleRock's Sunday afternoon set by Michael Franti & Spearhead, a frequent attraction at the Napa music festival since its 2013 debut.
Howard Yune, Regiser
Napa Valley Youth Symphony at BottleRock
The Napa Valley Youth Symphony, a regular local attraction at the BottleRock music festival since its 2013 inception, opened its Saturday performance with arrangements of three songs by the rock-funk artist Lenny Kravitz. BottleRock is an occasion for the orchestra of more than 40 teen and preteen performers to verge into the rock repertoire.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Youth Symphony at BottleRock
Alan Anibal Souza Ramos pointed out a phrase in Lenny Kravitz' "Fly Away" to a violinist in the Napa Valley Youth Symphony during a rehearsal for the orchestra's BottleRock festival performance on Saturday. The Youth Symphony plays arrangements of rock its during its annual set at BottleRock, where it has performed since the festival's 2013 inception.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2022 Day 3
Niko Rubio performed at BottleRock on Sunday.
Demian Becerra
BottleRock 2022 Day 3
P!nk opened her 2022 BottleRock concert with "Get the Party Started" before thousands of cheering festivalgoers at the Napa Valley Expo.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2022 Day 3
Jake Wesley Rogers performs at BottleRock on Sunday, May 29.
Brian Lima
BottleRock silent disco
Dancers at the BottleRock's silent disco can choose between different DJs by pressing a button on their wireless headphones. The cordless music experience debuted at the Napa music festival in 2015 and will be available through BottleRock's conclusion Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
Sound levels at BottleRock
Robert Plant listens for the crowd to sing along during the second day of the 2015 BottleRock music festival May 30 at the Napa Valley Expo.
Raphael Kluzniok/Register file photo
BottleRock 2015
Ryan Merchant, right, and Sebu Simonian, left, of Capitol Cities perform during the second day BottleRock at the Napa Valley Expo on Saturday.
Raphael Kluzniok/ Register
BottleRock 2015
Ryan Young of Trampled by Turtles plays fiddle during their set at BottleRock at the Napa Valley Expo on Sunday.
Raphael Kluzniok/ Register
Snoop Dogg performs
Snoop Dogg performs on BottleRock's main stage in 2015. Festival promoters have scheduled a neighborhood meeting for Thursday, May 5, to talk about this year's event, which runs May 27-29 at Napa Valley Expo.
Howard Yune/Register file photo
2016: Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters attends a cooking demonstration at BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Sunday, May 29, 2016, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
AP file
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Fans at a performance of Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2016.
Mitchell Glotzer
BottleRock 2016
Florence + the Machine performs at the fourth annual BottleRock music festival on May 28 at the Napa Valley Expo.
Maria Sestito
BottleRock 2016
Flea, bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, performs on BottleRock's main stage during the Napa music festival's third and final night May 29.
Howard Yune, Register file photo
BottleRock 2016
People relax behind the "LOVE" installation at BottleRock on Saturday.
Maria Sestito
BottleRock 2016
Iration performs on the Midway Stage at BottleRock in 2016.
Maria Sestito
Foo Fighters at BottleRock
Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters, seen here closing out the 2017 BottleRock music festival in Napa, will return Sunday for the third and final night of this year's event, which was canceled in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Howard Yune, Register file photo
2017: BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 2
Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs at BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
BottleRock 2017, Day 3
Drummer Taylor Hawkins joined the other members of the Foo Fighters in Sunday's closing main-stage concert on the Napa Valley Expo grounds at the fifth annual BottleRock music festival.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2017, Day 3
Tuba Gooding Jr. (Damon Bryson) of The Roots plays the sousaphone during the band's performance Sunday night at the Napa Valley Expo, which hosted the third and final day of the BottleRock music festival.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2017
Alisa Xayalith, lead singer of The Naked and Famous, begins the New Zealand-founded band's early-evening set Sunday on the final day of the BottleRock music festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2017
Front-row fans at the Napa Valley Expo's main stage received some last-minute refreshment shortly before the concert by Band of Horses during BottleRock's third and final day Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
Billy Idol
Billy Idol performs at BottleRock 2018.
Mitchell Glotzer photo
2018 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival - Day 2
From left to right, Michael Voltaggio, Warren G and Snoop Dogg pose after breaking the world record for the largest paradise cocktail at the Williams Sonoma Culinary stage at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
BottleRock 2018
Halsey performs on the main stage of BottleRock early Sunday evening, the third and final day of the music festival at the Napa Valley Expo.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2018
Thievery Corporation closed out performances Sunday on the Midway Stage for the final day of the sixth annual BottleRock music festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2018, Day 3
The third and final day of BottleRock 2018 concluded with Thievery Corporation playing the Midway Stage.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2018, Day 3
The Brevet performed Sunday during the third and final day of the BottleRock music festival at the Napa Valley Expo.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2018, Day 3
Durand Jones & the Indications performed Sunday, the third and final day of the sixth annual BottleRock festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. performs at BottleRock in 2019.
Andrew Lustig photo
BottleRock 2019, Day 3
The Alive opened the afternoon schedule on the Firefox Stage on Sunday, the third and final day of the BottleRock festival at the Napa Valley Expo.
Howard Yune/Register
BottleRock 2019, Day 3
Lord Huron took the JaM Cellars Stage on Sunday, the third and final day of the 2019 BottleRock festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2019, Day 3
The third and final day of Napa's 2019 BottleRock festival culminated in a performance by Mumford & Sons.
Howard Yune, Register
BottleRock 2019, Day 3
Big Boi performed Sunday on the Bai Stage on the final night of the 2019 BottleRock festival in Napa.
Howard Yune, Register
Mexican Institute of Sound at BottleRock 2014
Day Three of BottleRock 2014 at the Napa Valley Expo.
Lisa James/Register
Matisyahu at BottleRock
Reggae rapper Matisyahu performs on day one of BottleRock on Friday at the Napa Valley Expo on Friday, May 30, 2014.
Lisa James/Register
BottleRock 2014
Crowds watch Keep Shelly in Athens perform on the Sprint stage at day three of BottleRock 2014 at the Napa Valley Expo.
Lisa James/Register
BottleRock 2014: David Kerns diary
Eric Church performs on the main stage Sunday night in the closing act of the BottleRock music festival at the Napa Valley Expo.
David Kerns photo
BottleRock 2014
Barenaked Ladies lead singer Ed Robertson performs on the main stage on the final day of BottleRock on Sunday, June 1, 2014.
Lisa James/Register
BottleRock 2014
LL Cool J performs on the Toshiba stage on the final day of BottleRock at the Napa Valley Expo on Sunday, June 1, 2014.
Lisa James/Register
No Doubt at BottleRock
No Doubt, with lead singer Gwen Stefani, helped close out BottleRock 2015 on Sunday night.
Howard Yune/Register
BottleRock 2015
Christopher Portugal (Thes One) of the group People Under the Stairs, performs on the Intel Stage at BottleRock 2015 on Sunday at the Napa Valley Expo.
J.L. Sousa/Register
BottleRock 2015
Drummer Barry Forsythe of the Napa band Grass Child performs on the Intel Stage on Sunday at BottleRock 2015 at the Napa Valley Expo.
J.L. Sousa/Register
BottleRock 2015
Passion Pit's Michael Angelakos performs at the second day of BottleRock at the Napa Valley Expo on Saturday.
Raphael Kluzniok/ Register
BottleRock 2015
Robert Plant listens for crowd to sing along during the second day of BottleRock at the Napa Valley Expo on Saturday.
Raphael Kluzniok/Register
