Broadway returns to Napa Valley: Jacob Langfelder announces the second season of 'Broadway and Vine."

Broadway producer Jacob Langfelder, who brought a much-needed round of entertainment to Napa Valley last summer, has announced a new season of his Broadway and Vine series, which brings Broadway performers to perform amidst the vineyards of the valley, with a substantial addition of local food and wine.

It opens on June 7 with Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele ("Glee," "Spring" "Awakening") in a fundraiser to support the series, as well as master classes, lessons and tickets for local students.

Other performers he will be bringing from Broadway hits to the valley include:

July 11: Nasia Thomas ("Caroline or Change"; "Aint Too Proud"; "The Life & Times of the Temptations": "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"); and Jelani Remy ("Ain't Too Proud"' "The Life and Times of the Temptations"' "Disney's The Lion King.")

Aug. 10: Ciara Renee ("Waitress"' "Frozen" "Pippin" "Big Fish"); and Natalie Tenenbaun "David Byrne's American Utopia"; "Mean Girls"; "The 8-Bit Big Band")

Sept. 20: Abby Mueller ("Six: The Musical"; "The Carole King Musical"; "Kinky Boots.")

Other than the first show, which is at Carneros Resort, the performances take place on a stage surrounded by vineyards behind Tre Posti in St. Helena. Ticket options include a wine reception and show, as well as dinner with wines from supporting wineries after the show.

The idea for the series had percolated all through the pandemic shut-down, Landfelder said, as he explained the genesis of the series.

"I grew up in Springfield, Illinois, which is about the same size as Napa," Langfelder said. "Every summer, my parents would get season tickets to the St. Louis Muny, a regional theater that features Broadway stars. I loved it"

After earning a master's degree in music theater in 2001, he headed to New York where he worked first as a performer and then an award-winning producer.

"I've been visiting Napa since 2003 and simply fell in love with the area," he said. "When I started shifted from performing and began producing concerts in hospitality settings in NYC, I noticed there was a void for Broadway in Napa.

"About six years ago, I was having lunch in NYC at Bouchon Bakery with a few Broadway performers. Just as they were asking where they should take their concerts, [chef] Thomas Keller and Laura Cunningham happened to sit next to us. I introduced everyone and said I'd love to bring Broadway to wine country. They liked the idea and introduced me to Kira Cunningham, who was really instrumental in helping me make the leap to the valley."

In Napa, Langfelder began giving masterclasses and lessons to local students. "Pretty soon, my Broadway way friends started to as well."

Langfelder produced his first concert at Meadowood in February 2020. Everyone knows what happened next.

By the summer of 2021, with vaccines available and COVID-19's grip on the world easing, Langfelder approached vintners Rich and Leslie Frank, Herta Peju, and Fritz and Caren Hatton to ask if they would help bring his idea for the Broadway and Vine series to life.

"As the shutdown eased, I was looking to help the two industries I love, hospitality and the arts," he said.

"Because masterclasses weren't possible with COVID restrictions, I went a step further and offered some students opportunities to perform with Broadway stars. After the first concert, the three supporting wineries turned to 13.

"One of those first high school students is now graduating from Northwestern and moving to NYC to pursue music direction," he added. "Lance Horne, who performed at the last summer's Broadway and Vine, will be mentoring her as a music assistant in NYC.

The next community program is with Betsy Struxness, an original Broadway cast member of "Hamilton" who will be working with students from Napa High."

In addition to the outreach, Langfelder gives free tickets for "at least 10% of the seats" to students and teachers.

I see "Broadway" similar to wine with many varietals," he said. "It features so many genres with artists like Sting, Springsteen, Renee Fleming, Alanis Morissette, Tina Turner, Jennifer Nettles etc. There's really something for everyone."

In addition to the concerts, VIP wine tastings and vintner dinners experiences will be offered with wines from Arietta, Cervantes Family Vineyards, Larkmead, Lloyd Cellars, Olabisi Wines, Prescription Vineyards, Rombauer, Smith-Devereux, Titus Vineyards and more.

Tickets begin at $125 and are on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org.

Tickets for the June 7 show start at $475 per person at carnerosresort.com.