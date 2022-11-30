Carols and Candlelight for the holidays

Christmas on the Hill

ANGWIN —Pacific Union College department of music invites the community to celebrate the Christmas season with them with the annual Christmas on the Hill Candlelight Concert, taking place on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.

This concert is free and open to the public, and takes place in PUC Church. The same concert is presented twice on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

PUC Orchestra and Vox Pro Musica, directed by Rachelle Berthelsen Davis, and PUC Chorale, directed by Asher Raboy will present traditional carols and r new holiday music, in contemplative and joyful moments.

No tickets are required.

Questions? Email music@puc.edu or call 707-965-6201.

A Baroque Festival

Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra presents a Baroque Festival on Sunday, Dec. 11 at at 1:30 p.m. at Justin-Sienna High School, 426 Maher St., Napa.

All performances by the orchestra are free to the community, with donations gladly accepted at the door or on the NVCO website atnapavalleychamberorchestra.com/donate/.

The program presents a Concerto grosso, or grand concerto, by the Italian master, Corelli, considered to be the father of the form; a suite of dances, "Abdelazer," by the English genius Purcell; dramatic incidental music, Tthe Don Quixote Suite," by the German composer, Telemann; and a Concerto grosso of the high-baroque, by Handel, the German who moved to London and never left.

Each piece is scored for string ensemble and continuo, or harpsichord. And, as the harpsichord is integral to the sound of the baroque ensemble.

Guest artist Violet Grgich is again joining the ensemble for the performance at the keyboard.

For more information please contact Lora Levin at lorablevin@comcast.net

It's a Grand Night for Singing

The Jarvis Conservatory presents its monthly chorale music gathering, It's a Grand Night for Singing, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20

Among those performing are Michelle Cipollone and Pedro Ledesma who will perform duets from Mascagni's "L'amico Fritz" and Bizet's "Carmen."

Celeste Camarena will sing “Seguidilla,” from "Carmen," and an aria from Massenet's "Werther. She and Elizabeth Patterson will sing “Flower Duet” from Lakmé. Patterson will also sing “Pensar en él” from the mid-19th century Spanish opera, "Marina," and a cycle of songs based on the poetry of Emily Dickinson.

Meté Tasin will sing “Svegliatevi nel Cuore” from Handel's "Giulio Cesare," “Bad'i Sabâya Sorsunlar,” from an oratorio on the poetry of Yunus Emre, and the Neapolitan ballad, “Chitarra Romana,” accompanied by Sheri Mignano Crawford on the accordion.

Tapas and wine are included at intermission for all patrons .

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.

Bel Canto’s Holiday Concert

Bel Canto Napa Valley brings back its annual holiday concert, “Sing We Now of Christmas,” with two performances on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Napa, and on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel at Mont La Salle.

The concerts will include traditional carols from award-winning contemporary composers and arrangers, as well as new, innovative compositions.

Included will be “The Wexford Carol” with piano, string quartet and oboe; Italian Baroque composer, Leonard Leo’s “Magnificat,” featuring strings and continuo and a rollicking arrangement, with audience participation, of “Joy to the World."

Tickets are $30 general admission and $10 for students and can be purchased online.