Chris Botti and friends call up a storm at Krug

It wasn't that anyone didn't want the rain; the prospect of a storm in June was enough to have people dancing with or without music. It was just that we hoped the unexpected storm could hold off just long enough to let Chris Botti, finish the last of four shows for the Blue Note Summer Sessions at Krug last weekend.

"Welcome to the first day of ski season," Botti quipped as clouds darkened overhead and the wind rustled the trees. "Do you know how hard it is to play trumpet when it's this cold?" He likened his playing to a scene from the film "Dumb and Dumber," where (apparently, not having seen that classic) someone tries to play a trumpet.

One could not have entertained any thoughts that the trumpeter was experiencing cold lips, however; the music flowed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

This is the second season of Blue Note's outdoors summer music program at the St. Helena Winery. With his Napa jazz club shutdown by the pandemic, and people hungry for live music, Ken Tesler and then president and CEO of Krug Judd Wallenbrock came up with a plan. The result was a stage on the grounds of the historic winery, and a summer of music in 2021 that was so successful, even with the retirement of Wallenbrock, the winery is continuing -- and expanding the shows.

This year Tesler has expanded the bookings, adding a two-day jazz festival in July that is sold out, as well as a Napa/NOLA day of New Orleans music and food.

It's an idyllic setting, with the modern silver stage set against' Krug's venerable buildings and huge ancient trees. Seating is at bistro style tables, and food and beverages -- yes, wine! -- are available for purchase.

Botti has a long relationship with Blue Note, both the original in New York as well as the Napa club, for which he did the opening shows in 2016.

And he is, of course, pretty well matchless. But beyond his smooth inventive elegance, he is also one of the more generous performers, handing over the spotlight to the members of his band and guests.

At one point he even loaned his trumpet to a young performer, Veronica Swift, a 24-year-old jazz singer, bebop and traditional swing vocalist, whom he heard sing in a club in New York and signed her up for his tour ("and then Winton Marsalis signed her up," he added). He introduced her as "the next big thing" and her splendid performance (including on the trumpet) lived up to his words.

Another extraordinary performer Botti introduced was violinist Sandy Cameron, who looks like an elf, and plays mad wild brilliant music all the while dancing in mad wild brilliant contortions. She's fabulous.

The sum of many parts, including a pianist from Estonia, it was a rich and enjoyable evening. One could almost wonder if the power of their music didn't call up that much needed storm for Napa Valley. But the rain did wait until the show was over.

Coming up at the Charles Krug summer sessions is Heather MacDonald on June 17, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on June 18 and Eliane Elias on June 19. The concerts continue through the summer, wrapping up on Sept. 25 with "Redman · Mehldau · McBride · Blade: A Moodswing Reunion."

For the complete line-up and to purchase tickets, visit www.bluenotenapa.com/blue-note-charles-krug-summer-sessions-2022.